Minecraft anniversary Twitch drops, explained

Mojang has announced that, as part of Minecraft’s 15th anniversary celebration, Twitch viewers will be able to receive several exclusive, time-limited themed items in May.

Recommended Videos

Here is everything you need to know about the Minecraft anniversary Twitch drops and how you can get them.

How to claim Minecraft anniversary Twitch drops

The Tiktok cape shows the TikTok logo. Image via Mojang

To claim the various anniversary Twitch drops, which are in the form of codes, players need to tune in to Minecraft content on Twitch, be it by directly supporting a Minecraft streamer, watching a drops-enabled live stream for a certain amount of time, or to get involved with the content creation yourself. To ensure you get your in-game items, you’ll need to redeem your codes by June 30.

If you meet the requirements, you will find your code on the inventory page, where you can claim it by clicking the ‘Claim Now’ button. To redeem codes, simply go to the dedicated website, scroll down to the Twitch Redemption code box and the ‘Enter Code’ field, and click Submit.

All Twitch drops for Minecraft‘s 15th anniversary

Purple Heart Cape

The Twitch cape shows a purple heart. Image via Mojang

The Purple Heart Cape is a Twitch-themed accessory with a heart insignia on it. You can earn and equip this item by watching 25 minutes of any Minecraft content by any streamer on Twitch from May 15 to May 31. The cape is available for the Bedrock Edition now and will be in Java Edition by July 8.

TikTok-themed Cape

To get the TikTok-themed cape, you have to tune in to Minecraft streams where creators have enabled the reward and drop the comment “Minecraft ” in chat. The TikTok cape is available for Bedrock Edition now and will be in Java Edition by July 8.

Glitch Mask

The Glitch Mask is a mask of the Twitch logo. You can acquire it by supporting a Minecraft streamer by subscribing or gifting a subscription to anyone watching. You’ll need to do this by May 31 to get the item.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more