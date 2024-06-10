Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update release countdown: Exact start time and date

Minecraft usually gets one massive update annually, and the 1.21 Tricky Trials update is the big one for 2024. Knowing the exact start time and date for this update is crucial if you want to start exploring all the fresh content as soon as possible.
Obtaining items that are usually tough to get will be a lot easier once this update is live and there are also a bunch of other useful additions and changes sure to enhance how you play. Because of this, you need to know the exact start time and date for Minecraft’s 1.21 update.
Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update start time and date
The 1.21 Tricky Trials update for Minecraft launches on June 13, 2024, and is expected to go live around 10am CT. Although an exact update time hasn’t been shared just yet, most past updates have gone live at this time, so this one likely will too.
If Mojang shares a different official time, it will be added here, but for now, the countdown is set for exactly 10am CT on June 13. As soon as the update is out, all new 1.21 update content will be available for you to explore.