Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update release countdown: Exact start time and date

Minecraft usually gets one massive update annually, and the 1.21 Tricky Trials update is the big one for 2024. Knowing the exact start time and date for this update is crucial if you want to start exploring all the fresh content as soon as possible. Recommended Videos Obtaining items that are usually tough to get will be a lot easier once this update is live and there are also a bunch of other useful additions and changes sure to enhance how you play. Because of this, you need to know the exact start time and date for Minecraft’s 1.21 update. Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update start time and date It’s time to navigate through some daunting trials. Image via Mojang. The 1.21 Tricky Trials update for Minecraft launches on June 13, 2024, and is expected to go live around 10am CT. Although an exact update time hasn’t been shared just yet, most past updates have gone live at this time, so this one likely will too. If Mojang shares a different official time, it will be added here, but for now, the countdown is set for exactly 10am CT on June 13. As soon as the update is out, all new 1.21 update content will be available for you to explore. Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 2 : 1 9 : 3 0 : 4 1

The main feature in the 1.21 update is the new trial chambers. These formidable locations include the hostile Breeze mob and the skeletal Bogged. The Breeze is the more dangerous foe and acts pretty similar to the Blaze but with a focus on wind instead of fire. Bogged are essentially poisonous versions of Skeletons.

Taking on trial chambers is extremely rewarding as there are many exclusive assets you can obtain within them. After successfully navigating through a trial chamber, you can claim items like enchanted armor, Tridents, Diamonds, and Wind Charges.

The imposing Mace weapon is also arriving in this update. It’s the first new Minecraft weapon in five years, so it’s pretty exciting to have a new piece of equipment that can be added to your arsenal.

Outside of these major features, there are also many smaller ones to look forward to, including the arrival of many new blocks. This includes the super helpful auto-crafter and simpler assets like many new decorative copper blocks. It also includes 20 additional paintings you can hang around your house.

