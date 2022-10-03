MC Championship (MCC) 26 Halloween to air in late October

As we enter into a brand new month, so too do we head towards yet another installment of everyone’s favorite Minecraft tournament. October means spooky season, and Noxcrew is ready to help fans celebrate with the MC Championship (MCC) 26 Halloween event.

For MCC 26, everything will be decked out with candy, pumpkins, and all things Halloween to make for a spooky and fun experience. The maps for all of MCC’s mini-games will be either designed specifically for Halloween or be a map that fans are already familiar with but decked out for the special occasion. In past versions of the Halloween-themed MCC events, players could also trick or treat to be rewarded with helpful prizes that they could then utilize in the Decision Dome.

Image via Noxcrew

A special Halloween theme also means that all usual team names will be replaced by more spooky-themed ones. For example, in past versions the Pink Parrots became the Fuschia Frankensteins, the Purple Pandas became the Violet Vampires, and the Yellow Yaks became the Mustard Mummies.

Although MCC 26 will boast a special and festive theme, everything else about it will run as usual, and it will thus be a canon version of the event. This means that all totals and victories will count towards players’ overall canonical scores and that the teams will be evenly balanced by Smajor. Non-canon versions of the event, such as MCC Pride or MCC All-Stars, do not count toward players’ overall victories and may have unbalanced teams as they are generally instead focused on a specific cause or simply for fun.

Image via Noxcrew

The MCC 26 announcement follows just over a week after MCC 25 took place. The 25th installment of the Minecraft tournament saw the Green Geckos, which included Smallishbeans, jojosolos, GoodTimesWithScar, and Seapeekay, claim victory in the event.

MCC 26 is scheduled to take place on Oct. 22. Fans can tune in to get in the Halloween spirit by either watching Noxcrew on their official Twitch page or instead choose to watch through the lens of their favorite competitor on their platform of choice which will be found at MCC Live when the event gets closer.

Noxcrew has not revealed when the 10 teams competing in the event will be unveiled just yet, but fans can expect them to be announced in the coming weeks leading up to the event in keeping with the usual pattern.