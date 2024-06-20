How to make Scaffolding in Minecraft

To get to the high and hard-to-reach places when building in Minecraft, you can use the classic method of climbing with stacks of dirt blocks or craft Scaffolding. Scaffolding makes construction in Minecraft much easier, so here’s how to make and use it.

How to craft Scaffolding in Minecraft

Cheap and efficient. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft Scaffolding in Minecraft, you need six Bamboo and one String. Fill the first and last column of the crafting table with Bamboo and place the String in the top middle square. This gives six Scaffoldings for you to use.

String drops from Spiders and cobwebs that spawn in multiple structures and caves. Bamboo grows in the jungle, and you can plant it in the dirt near your house to grow more if the jungle is too far away to go back to.

How to use Scaffolding in Minecraft

Be careful not to fall out the sides. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scaffolding works similar to ladders, except it’s blocks. Place a Scaffolding on the ground, stand inside it, and spam the place button while looking at the block to quickly build a tower. This is much faster than jumping and placing blocks under you. You can then go up and down the tower using the jumping and crouching keys.

If you want to build a horizontal Scaffolding branch from the tower, I recommend placing it from underneath. Look up and to the side of the block to place it. It’s a bit tricky and slightly annoying, but it’s the best way you can do that without accidentally wasting blocks.

Tip: I recommend building multiple support pillars for the Scaffolding because if you break the base block, every other block attached to it will break and fall down.

Although Scaffolding is a construction block with an intended use, don’t let that stop you from using it in other ways. You can place Scaffolding as a floor in your house or even build furniture like chairs and tables.

