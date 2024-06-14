There’s plenty of new content in Minecraft following the Tricky Trials update, including the newly added Heavy Core. We’ll tell you exactly how to get hold of this item.

Minecraft added the Heavy Core in the Tricky Trial update and it’s one of two resources required to craft a Mace, alongside Breeze Rods, making it a very valuable item.

If you want to add a Mace to your arsenal and are searching for a Heavy Core to use in crafting, we’ve got all the details you need below.

How to get Heavy Core in Minecraft

Brace for the mace. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to get a Heavy Core in Minecraft is to open a Vault inside a Trial Chamber with a Trial Key. However, there is no guarantee you’ll get a Heavy Core. There’s only a small chance the Vault will contain one.

The first step is to locate a Trial Chamber and start looking for Trial Keys, which are found mostly from Trial Spawners but also have a small chance to drop from pots and chests within a Trial Chamber.

Once you have a Trial Key, use it to unlock a Vault within a Trial Chamber and hope RNG is on your side. Each Vault can only be opened by a player once, so you may have to do plenty of farming before you’re lucky enough to grab a Heavy Core.

Once you have a Heavy Core and have crafted a Mace, you can make the weapon even more powerful by using the best Enchantments—some of which are exclusive to the new weapon.

