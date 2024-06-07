Adorable Armadillos are some of the most unique mobs in all of Minecraft. In addition to their special appearance and behaviors, these creatures also drop the essential Armadillo Scute item.

Recommended Videos

The process for getting most items from mobs is generally pretty simple, but this one is different from the rest which likely means you aren’t sure what needs to be done. Here’s how to get Armadillo Scutes in Minecraft.

How do you get Armadillo Scutes in Minecraft?

You need all the Armadillo Scutes you can get to make Wolf Armor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Armadillo Scutes in Minecraft by simply hanging around Armadillos since they consistently drop them around every five to 10 minutes, or by using a brush on them. Armadillos always drop Armadillo Scutes even if you don’t interact with them at all, but you can obtain many more of them at a much faster rate if you also brush them.

If you don’t have the means to make a brush, you’ll just have to be patient and wait for the Armadillo Scutes to drop naturally. But if you do have one, every brush you make has four uses, so you can gain four extra scutes for each brush you make. There’s no cooldown on this feature either, which means you can brush Armadillos for extra scutes endlessly as long as you have the brushes to do so.

Another way you can ensure you obtain as many scutes as possible is by rounding up a few Armadillos or even just two so you can feed them and breed more. I recommend fencing them in a small area so you can keep them protected from enemy mobs and keep them from wandering off. This also ensures all your Armadillo Scutes spawn within the same area so you can easily collect all of them at once.

You can farm Armadillo Scutes rapidly with a brush. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Armadillo Scutes are essential for making Wolf Armor, so it’s best to stock up on them if you plan to craft and equip this item. You need quite a few to initially craft this item plus extra to repair it as any of your pets take damage.

If you have multiple Wolf variants, you likely need to gather even more Armadillo Scutes so you can ensure you have protection for all of them. Wolves are very prone to damage and death without this armor, so it’s crucial you make some for them if you want to take them out on adventures with you.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy