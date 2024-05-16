All Minecraft 15th anniversary rewards and how to claim them

Mojang is celebrating Minecraft’s 15th birthday in style with two weeks of daily rewards and additional content through other platforms—and we’ve got a list of everything up for grabs here.

Minecraft‘s 15th birthday provides players with daily drops for the character creator alongside unique rewards available through Twitch and TikTok, giving you a host of new looks in time for the 1.21 update.

If you want to ensure you don’t miss out, you can see every available reward below, alongside details on how to claim them.

All Minecraft 15th anniversary daily rewards

Presents! Screenshot by Dot Esports via Mojang

Free character creator items can be claimed every day from May 15 to May 29 at 10am PST/12pm CT/6pm BST/3am AEST. To claim these items, log into the Minecraft Bedrock Edition and open the Dressing Room.

You can see a list of all the daily free character creator items in the Minecraft 15th anniversary celebration, below. We will update this article regularly with the latest rewards, so be sure to bookmark this page!

Date Reward Image May 16 Cave Game Hoodie

All Minecraft 15th anniversary Twitch rewards

Twitch rewards for Minecraft‘s 15th anniversary are available from May 15 to May 31. Rewards are available in the Bedrock Edition now and will be added to the Java Edition by July 8.

To claim the rewards, head to Minecraft.net/redeem by June 30 and redeem your code. You can see the rewards and how to earn them below.

Purple Heart Cape Watch a daily Minecraft stream for at least 15 minutes. Glitch Mask Sub to a streamer playing Minecraft on Twitch.

All Minecraft 15th anniversary TikTok rewards

Additional rewards are available through TikTok in Minecraft‘s 15th anniversary celebrations from May 18 to June 18. Like the Twitch rewards, they will be immediately available in the Bedrock Edition, but players in the Java Edition will have to wait.

Details on how to earn the rewards have not yet been shared, but Mojang announced players can earn a unique TikTok-themed cape and a custom helmet profile frame for their TikTok profile photo.

Similarly to the Twitch rewards, redeem your code at minecraft.net/redeem before June 30 to ensure you don’t miss out.

