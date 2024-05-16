A promotional image for Minecraft's 15th anniversay event.
Presents! Screenshot by Dot Esports via Mojang
Minecraft

Minecraft celebrates 15th birthday with 50 percent off sale and daily rewards

Happy birthday!
Josh Challies
Published: May 16, 2024 03:38 am

Minecraft is celebrating its 15th birthday with a 50 percent off sale, daily rewards, and exclusive items claimable through Twitch and TikTok.

Mojang’s block builder is now well into its teenage years, so the developer is giving back to Minecraft players with over two weeks of exclusive rewards, alongside a huge price reduction to welcome new players.

Some villagers in a village in Minecraft.
Lots of treats. Image via Mojang

In a blog post released on May 15, Mojang announced that an up to half-price sale is available across all Minecraft titles, including Minecraft itself, Minecraft Dungeons, and Minecraft Legends. On top of that, Android and iOS players can save up to 70 percent on Minecraft.

For those who have already purchased the game, a heap of rewards are available in daily releases and through collaborations with content creators on Twitch and TikTok, ensuring you will look fresh for the Minecraft 1.21 release.

Watching the daily Minecraft streams on Twitch for at least 15 minutes gives you the Purple Heart Cape as a reward while subbing to a Minecraft streamer rewards the Glitch Mask. Both rewards are available until May 31.

Separate rewards are available on TikTok from May 18 to June 18, with a unique TikTok-themed cape for the Minecraft Bedrock Edition and a custom helmet profile frame for your TikTok profile picture—with rewards with both platforms available on Minecraft Bedrock Edition now and in the Java Edition by July 8.

Alongside those rewards, players can also claim free character creator items every day from May 15 to May 29 by logging into Minecraft Bedrock Edition after 10am PST/12pm CT/6pm BST/3am AEST and opening the Dressing Room.

The first of the rewards is the Cave Game hoodie, throwing Minecraft back to its roots during the game’s initial alpha test, where “Cave Game” was the working title. 

Players can check the Minecraft website daily to discover the latest reward, which is available in the Dressing Room with the daily refresh. 

Read Article All Minecraft 15th anniversary rewards and how to claim them
Two Minecraft characters wielding swords.
Category: Minecraft
Minecraft
All Minecraft 15th anniversary rewards and how to claim them
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 16, 2024
Read Article Minecraft player brings stunning real world creations to game using actual map data
A Minecraft player new incredible creation.
Category: Minecraft
Minecraft
Minecraft player brings stunning real world creations to game using actual map data
Lucas Lapetina Lucas Lapetina May 8, 2024
Read Article All MC Championship (MCC) season 4 Kick-Off teams
The Decision Dome in MCC.
Category: Minecraft
Minecraft
All MC Championship (MCC) season 4 Kick-Off teams
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Apr 26, 2024
