Who made Marvel Rivals?

Marvel Rivals is a fast-paced team-based shooter featuring all your favorite heroes and villains from the Marvel universe. Because it resembles Overwatch 2 and other hero shooters, many have wondered who developed the Marvel game.

Recommended Videos

Here’s the developers and publishers behind Marvel Rivals.

Who developed Marvel Rivals? Answered

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Marvel.

Marvel Rivals was developed by NetEase Games and as it’s a Marvel game, they too participated in the development process for the 2024 hero shooter.

NetEase is a Chinese company founded in 1997. Since its launch, it has developed several online mobile and PC games. Some of the more well-known titles from this developer include Naraka Bladepoint, Once Human, and Harry Potter: Magic Awakened. In addition to Marvel Rivals, NetEase Games has developed other Marvel games like Marvel Duel, a strategy card game, and Marvel Super War, a mobile MOBA game.

NetEase’s had a poor reputation for some time now due to its habit of costly in-game microtransactions, game abandonment, and the more recent issue of the Once Human privacy policy. Despiet that, the company does make pretty decent games. Marvel Duel is a popular game with great reviews on its respective iOS and Android pages. Marvel Super War, on the other hand, didn’t fare as well and was officially shutdown on June 27. Hopefully, Marvel Rivals will see more success and a steadier player base than Super War.

In this all-new game, NetEase and Marvel collaborated to craft a storyline that fits the Marvel universe. It’s been developed to compete in one of the most popular categories—team-based PvP shooters. It may resemble Overwatch 2, but OW2 players aren’t convinced it’s worth switching to just yet due to stiff mechanics and third-person gameplay.

Although Marvel Rivals has yet to be released, you can join the beta, which ends on Aug. 5. If you can’t get access there, you’ll have to wait until it officially launches. At the time of writing, Marvel Rivals doesn’t have an official release date.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy