‘This game is not real’: Marvel Rivals players can’t get enough of these features

Two months after launch, Marvel Rivals is still pulling in new players—and baffling them in the best way possible. It’s not often you see a free-to-play hero shooter that doesn’t feel like it’s actively trying to drain your wallet, but somehow, Marvel Rivals has managed to sidestep the usual pitfalls.

Between the massive roster, fair monetization, and even a feature that lets you spy on top players (for educational purposes, of course), it’s no wonder one new player took to Reddit to talk about their experience.

“I just downloaded the game recently and I don’t understand how a game like this is possible among what we usually get today,” they wrote before listing off everything that caught them off guard. From fast matchmaking and a generous free-to-play model to fully unlocked heroes at launch, they summed up what many players have been thinking: Marvel Rivals might just be too good to be true.

It turns out that when you don’t lock characters behind paywalls, people are pleasantly surprised. One player, who clearly had some Overwatch flashbacks, pointed out how rare it is to have full access to a game’s roster right from the start. “The fact that all the characters are accessible from the start of the game without any rotation or nonsense was a MASSIVE selling point for me.” Others chimed in with comparisons to games like Multiversus, Paladins, and Apex Legends, where unlocking characters either costs real money or requires an ungodly amount of grinding.

Then there’s the battle pass. Typically, this is where games make sure you feel the fear of missing out. But Marvel Rivals flips the script by making it a one-time purchase. “Worth noting the cheaper battle pass lasts forever & contains like 8 skins? Some with MVP animations, etc.” One-time purchase. No time limits. No stress. It’s a far cry from the usual “complete this in x days or suffer” model we see elsewhere.

One of the most surprising features is the in-game playback system, which lets players watch matches beyond their own. “You forgot to mention the EXTENSIVE playback feature. I just found the highest-ranked player of my main character and watched some of their games. That’s nuts that you can do that in the game app.”

Most games limit replays to your own matches, so the idea of scouting out top-tier players without having to sift through YouTube guides feels like a game-changer. Another player even suggested that more companies should follow Marvel Rivals’ lead. “Why can I only see my gameplay and no one else’s? Why don’t they upload games into the cloud for everyone to see? It’s a feature that would allow games to work with their community to report hackers and cheaters.”

Of course, no game is without its issues. The biggest complaint is the lack of diverse maps. While Marvel Rivals has nailed its hero roster, matchmaking, and feature set, players hope for more battleground variety in future updates. But even with that minor gripe, most seem willing to wait. “In terms of problems, it has a lack of diverse maps, and that’ll be resolved with time.”

At the end of the day, it’s rare to see a free-to-play shooter that feels this polished, accessible, and—dare we say—fair. One player summed up the experience perfectly: “Free, Super Heroes, Practice mode to learn, AI mode to practice in team setting, regular quick play with options, and competitive if you want ALL the smoke (ie: toxicity).”

With more content likely on the way, Marvel Rivals is proving that you can make a great hero shooter without aggressive monetization or frustrating mechanics.

