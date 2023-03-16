Marvel Snap settings notification: How to remove the red alert

Nothing’s more annoying than a notification that won’t go away, no matter how many times you check it. It’s like an eyesore that burrows into the back of your brain and doesn’t go away, and many Marvel Snap players have been experiencing this with the red alert notification stuck in their game.

Mobile Snap players everywhere began reporting an issue with an alert not clearing recently, and eventually started posting about it on social media. Thankfully, players putting their heads together soon figured out what the problem was and there’s a quick remedy for it.

Here’s how to get rid of the pesky red alert notification that’s been plaguing you in one of the best card games to release in recent memory.

How to remove the red notification alert in Marvel Snap

Image via Nuverse

The bug seems to have been popping up ever since a game update in February 2023, along with the Quantumania season. Luckily, there’s a simple fix for it that seems to work for most players.

Players can fix the notification bug in the mobile version of Marvel Snap, where it seems to be exclusively appearing. The issue does not appear to be happening in the PC version of the game, and it’s for a very specific reason.

First, open up the Settings menu by tapping the cog wheel in the game’s main menu. It’s all the way on the top left of the screen directly next to your Credits.

Screengrab via Marvel Snap

Next, you have to select the Player Support option, and a new menu will pop up, looking like this:

Screengrab via Marvel Snap

There’s a chat bubble on the top right of this screen, where you likely have support messages that haven’t been read. This is the source of the notification bug, as many players who have it have reported that the support team got back to them after submitting a bug report, and this is what caused the error.

Now you’ve finally checked that notification for good. In the future, if you use the support feature once more, don’t forget about this notification fix in case it pops up again when a support developer leaves you a message to be checked.

You should now be good to go and continue enjoying Marvel Snap without the constant annoyance of the red alert bug. Go back out there and keep snapping your way up the ranked ladder.