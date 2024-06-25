Forgot password
migeull o'hara as spider-man 2099, posing with his claws out
Image via Marvel
Category:
Marvel

Marvel Snap patch notes prepare for Deadpool’s Diner

Text changes improve balancing opportunities.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jun 25, 2024 12:23 pm

Second Dinner devs are gearing up for Deadpool’s Diner and Alliances through an update focusing on text adjustments to improve balance within the Marvel Snap meta. Here are the full patch notes for June 25.

All Marvel Snap card and location text changes

The goal behind the June 25 Marvel Snap patch notes is to improve the verbiage on cards, which in turn will give devs the power needed to “lean harder” on OTAs, according to Second Dinner. The devs chose a good time to tweak cards as most players are finally enjoying the meta. Card text was adjusted on seven cards, from Odin and Vormir to Aunt Mary’s.

Marvel Snap cardOld textNew text
KrakoaYour first play here adds its Power to the top of your deckYour next play here adds its Power to the top of your deck
VormirThe first card you play here is destroyedThe next card you play here is destroyed
Aunt Mary’sThe first card you play here gets +3 Power and movesThe next card you play here gains +3 Power and moves
Odin On Reveal: Activate the On Reveal
 abilities of your other cards here		On Reveal: Repeat the On Reveal
abilities of your other cards here
SersiOn Reveal: Transform your other cards here into random cards that cost 1 more. (if able)On Reveal: Transform your other cards here into random cards that cost 1 more. (if possible)
Black VortexThe first card you play here becomes a random six-cost cardThe next card you play here becomes a random six-cost card
Castle ZemoThe first card you play here switches sidesThe next card you play here switches sides

The word “activate” was replaced by “repeat” on Odin as it “doesn’t clearly communicate Odin’s exact function,” according to Second Dinner. And multiple cards had “first” turned into “next” to improve and clarify play patterns.

All major bug fixes in Marvel Snap June 25 patch notes

Luke Cage in the comics, releasing his anger while wearing his brown shirt and metallic hand armor
Big events for Marvel Snap are coming. Image via Marvel

Over 20 bug fixes were included in Marvel Snap’s June 25 Patch notes. Here are the bug fix highlights.

  • You can open the Collection Track without it starting at the bottom.
  • Matchmaking bugs from logging in and out were resolved.
  • Overlapping won’t occur anymore when toggling between the Discard and Destory pages of the Graveyard.
  • False duplicate cards will no longer result from repeatedly favoriting cards and variants for PC users.
  • You can use the “Hide Results” button to unblur the screen for PC users.
  • A Pig created by Spider-Ham targeting an evolved High Evolutionary card should now be properly considered as having no ability text by things such as Washington D.C.
  • You can hard restart your app in the middle of a fast upgrade without an error.
