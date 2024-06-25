Second Dinner devs are gearing up for Deadpool’s Diner and Alliances through an update focusing on text adjustments to improve balance within the Marvel Snap meta. Here are the full patch notes for June 25.

Recommended Videos

All Marvel Snap card and location text changes

The goal behind the June 25 Marvel Snap patch notes is to improve the verbiage on cards, which in turn will give devs the power needed to “lean harder” on OTAs, according to Second Dinner. The devs chose a good time to tweak cards as most players are finally enjoying the meta. Card text was adjusted on seven cards, from Odin and Vormir to Aunt Mary’s.

Marvel Snap card Old text New text Krakoa Your first play here adds its Power to the top of your deck Your next play here adds its Power to the top of your deck Vormir The first card you play here is destroyed The next card you play here is destroyed Aunt Mary’s The first card you play here gets +3 Power and moves The next card you play here gains +3 Power and moves Odin On Reveal: Activate the On Reveal

abilities of your other cards here On Reveal: Repeat the On Reveal

abilities of your other cards here Sersi On Reveal: Transform your other cards here into random cards that cost 1 more. (if able) On Reveal: Transform your other cards here into random cards that cost 1 more. (if possible) Black Vortex The first card you play here becomes a random six-cost card The next card you play here becomes a random six-cost card Castle Zemo The first card you play here switches sides The next card you play here switches sides

The word “activate” was replaced by “repeat” on Odin as it “doesn’t clearly communicate Odin’s exact function,” according to Second Dinner. And multiple cards had “first” turned into “next” to improve and clarify play patterns.

All major bug fixes in Marvel Snap June 25 patch notes

Big events for Marvel Snap are coming. Image via Marvel

Over 20 bug fixes were included in Marvel Snap’s June 25 Patch notes. Here are the bug fix highlights.

You can open the Collection Track without it starting at the bottom.

Matchmaking bugs from logging in and out were resolved.

Overlapping won’t occur anymore when toggling between the Discard and Destory pages of the Graveyard.

False duplicate cards will no longer result from repeatedly favoriting cards and variants for PC users.

You can use the “Hide Results” button to unblur the screen for PC users.

A Pig created by Spider-Ham targeting an evolved High Evolutionary card should now be properly considered as having no ability text by things such as Washington D.C.

You can hard restart your app in the middle of a fast upgrade without an error.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy