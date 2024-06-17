Marvel Snap players are actually happy with the game right now: ‘The meta is so healthy’

For a lovely, summery change of pace, Marvel Snap’s community seems to be relatively happy with how the card game’s meta is currently playing out.

In any game at any given time, one or two styles of play will always reign supreme. But now that the recent most annoying decks have been nerfed a bit, players are finding more variety, fun, and flexibility in their matches.

Fun? What a concept. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In a June 17 Reddit thread, one Marvel Snap player proclaimed that “the meta is so healthy right now,” thanking last week’s OTA update that nerfed Professor X and Hela for being “the shot in the arm that the game needed.” And I, along with many players, seem to agree.

The Professor X and Cannonball deck that was wreaking havoc for weeks got taken down multiple pegs with a complete textbox change to Xavier and a one-power nerf to Cannonball. Both cards are still playable but not nearly as overbearing when played together since X’s lane can be moved into.

“Something will always be the best, it’s just what that best is and how that affects play,” another player said. “When it’s an overbearing card/archetype, you wait for the meta to act against it; when that doesn’t happen, in comes the nerf hammer.”

Meanwhile, buffs to cards like Gilgamesh and Shanna have brought back the Zoo archetype where players fill their board with low-power cards and then buff them, leading to a decently varied meta across multiple ranks.

“I’ve been having fun, anyway,” one player agreed. “A lot easier to play Thanos Zoo with no cannonball around. People are just mad there’s a current ‘top deck’ but I see that as inevitable and not a problem. There’s gotta be someone to beat!”

Eventually, another deck will come along and take over the meta. But for now, the Marvel Snap player base seems to be mostly at peace with how the game plays out. With a new card coming every single week, though, balancing will remain an issue for the foreseeable future.

