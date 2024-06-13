Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Marvel Snap emote artwork 2024
Image via Second Dinner
Category:
Marvel
TCG

Marvel Snap’s new OTA update brings long overdue nerfs to Professor X and Hela

Here's what's new when it comes to Snap.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 02:17 pm

The days of Professor X and Hela disrupting games of Marvel Snap may soon be coming to an end.

Recommended Videos

The two powerful, annoying cards both got changed with some substantial tweaks in today’s Marvel Snap over-the-air (OTA) update, and several other cards have also been nerfed and buffed within the patch.

Check out everything down below happening in Marvel Snap’s OTA update today, which should be live shortly on all platforms.

Marvel Snap patch notes: June 13 OTA update

Marvel Snap Avengers vs. X-Men art
You’ve been looking forward to this one. Image via Second Dinner

Professor X and Hela have been wreaking havoc on the ladder for quite some time, and both have undergone some meaningful changes that may really shake things up.

Professor X gets one buff in power, but has had his text changed: “Moving is the only way to add or remove a card from here.” This is a huge difference, along with the buff in power, which prevents him from being played out early by Ravonna Renslayer. Along with a one-power nerf to his buddy Cannonball, Xavier should be seen a bit less now.

Hela will still resurrect discarded cards, but they’ll now spawn in with negative-two power. This isn’t a huge change but should at least make things a bit more competitive.

The other tweaks include minor power increases (Gilgamesh, Captain America, Shanna) and a change to Red Hulk, who will now begin with 10 power and gain three, instead of nine power and gain four.

Black Knight’s Ebony Blade can now have its power reduced, which is a nerf, but Stegron gets plus-one power and will now target the card he moves one location to the right instead of it being random.

For the full patch notes, check out Marvel Snap’s website and Discord server.

Marvel Snap June 13 nerfs and buffs

Nerfs

  • Cannonball
  • Professor X
  • Hela
  • Ebony Blade (Black Knight)

Buffs

  • Captain America
  • Gilgamesh
  • Shanna
  • Stegron

Changes

  • Red Hulk
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.
twitter