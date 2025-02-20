Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The Storm Ivory Breeze costume in Marvel Rivals shown in the inspection page.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Marvel

Forget Human Torch, Marvel Rivals players want a much better movie-inspired Storm team-up

Please, NetEat.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|

Published: Feb 20, 2025 09:10 am

Human Torch will debut in Marvel Rivals on Feb. 21 alongside his Fantastic Four buddy, The Thing. Johnny will have a unique ultimate team-up with Storm, but players came up with another (better) team-up idea for the X-Men member.

Recommended Videos

Johnny’s ultimate will turn his fireballs into small tornadoes that will inflict AoE damage around a specified area for a short time. If Storm uses her ultimate simultaneously, she can enter those tornadoes and turn her hurricane into a Firestorm. But players have a better idea: Sharknado.

I don’t want the Storm and Human Torch team-up ult, I want Sharknado!
byu/MR_GL4SS inmarvelrivals

A player posted their low-budget graphic featuring the team-up on the Marvel Rivals subreddit. It shows multiple Jeffs flying on the edges of the hurricane, similar to how the sharks interact in Sharknado, an iconic 2013 movie directed by Anthony C. Ferrante. If you haven’t heard of it, it’s a movie involving tornado-dwelling sharks that attack people. Peak cinema.

Marvel Rivals players love the idea and even came up with more details on the possible team-up. “Jeff is teleported to Storm’s Location and swims on Storm’s Hurricane, Jeff can devour enemies while swimming within the storm. Upon Ultimate ending Jeff can drag all enemies devoured similar to Jeff’s Ultimate,” one player said. Yeah, that sounds movie-accurate.

Jeff the Land Shark Cuddly Fuzzlefin skin in Marvel Rivals
Just when you thought Jeff can’t be more powerful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Having such a perilous team-up would probably be a bit too overpowered, so a player has already come up with a clever solution. “And it devours teammates too,” they said. That should do it.

NetEase is earning itself a reputation as a developer that listens to players’ feedback. So, hopefully, the devs will read this article and make Sharknardo a reality. If not in ranked, how about a Deathmatch mode where players run away from Sharknado? It would become an instant classic. Sign me up.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content