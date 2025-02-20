Forget Human Torch, Marvel Rivals players want a much better movie-inspired Storm team-up

Human Torch will debut in Marvel Rivals on Feb. 21 alongside his Fantastic Four buddy, The Thing. Johnny will have a unique ultimate team-up with Storm, but players came up with another (better) team-up idea for the X-Men member.

Johnny’s ultimate will turn his fireballs into small tornadoes that will inflict AoE damage around a specified area for a short time. If Storm uses her ultimate simultaneously, she can enter those tornadoes and turn her hurricane into a Firestorm. But players have a better idea: Sharknado.

A player posted their low-budget graphic featuring the team-up on the Marvel Rivals subreddit. It shows multiple Jeffs flying on the edges of the hurricane, similar to how the sharks interact in Sharknado, an iconic 2013 movie directed by Anthony C. Ferrante. If you haven’t heard of it, it’s a movie involving tornado-dwelling sharks that attack people. Peak cinema.

Marvel Rivals players love the idea and even came up with more details on the possible team-up. “Jeff is teleported to Storm’s Location and swims on Storm’s Hurricane, Jeff can devour enemies while swimming within the storm. Upon Ultimate ending Jeff can drag all enemies devoured similar to Jeff’s Ultimate,” one player said. Yeah, that sounds movie-accurate.

Just when you thought Jeff can’t be more powerful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Having such a perilous team-up would probably be a bit too overpowered, so a player has already come up with a clever solution. “And it devours teammates too,” they said. That should do it.

NetEase is earning itself a reputation as a developer that listens to players’ feedback. So, hopefully, the devs will read this article and make Sharknardo a reality. If not in ranked, how about a Deathmatch mode where players run away from Sharknado? It would become an instant classic. Sign me up.

