Marvel Rivals players can’t comprehend this hilarious Iron Man flaw

Iron Man is one of the strongest Duelists in Marvel Rivals if used properly. The Avengers’ leader can fly and burst down enemies, but he lacks one basic feature.

Recommended Videos

Iron Man, aka Tony Stark, is a Duelist in Marvel Rivals, which is all but surprising. In the end, a flying, armed man capable of taking down Thanos couldn’t have been a Vanguard or Strategist. But while Iron Man is terrific in the game, players have realized he cannot do one basic thing—walk. Tony’s lack of walking shoes was pointed out by a player on Reddit on Feb. 2. They asked if anyone ever wondered why the character is unable to walk in the game, while most other heroes can. He can fly, and has a skill that allows him to accelerate if needed, making him truly powerful on maps with an open sky. However, you can’t technically walk on the ground while playing him, which is at least odd.

Jarvis, why walk when you can fly?. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Many players quickly chipped in and joked about how Iron Man is too superior to walk. “Why walk like a millionaire when you can fly like a billionaire,” one player said. Others brought more reason to the discussion. “Because it’s cheaper to not make a walking animation for a character that wants to be controlling airspace,” they wrote.

On top of that, Iron Man isn’t the only flying character with walking issues. Storm can’t walk either, only moving through the air. We expect the Human Torch to be a similar Hero once he launches, hopefully sometime this month.

Iron Man isn’t the only character with similar dilemmas. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This discussion, however, also made people notice the exact oppostie flaw with other characters: there are several characters that can fly in the comics or other Marvel media, but can’t do so in the game. These include Magneto, who’s usually flying in the comics, and Adam Warlock, whose main ability is to fly. However, many players believe these changes are present just to simplify gameplay.

There are other similar conundrums in Marvel Rivals, with players pointing them out in the comments. “Has anyone else wondered why storm, who throws wind, needs to reload? Or Groot, who is literally just flailing his arms, also needs to reload?” one of them wrote.

Essentially, the answer to these answers lies in the gameplay mechanics. The developer likely wanted to make Marvel Rivals as enjoyable and balanced as possible, instead of focusing on its realism. And so, Iron Man will probably never walk in the game. But then again, why would you even want to?

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy