Marvel Rivals players agree one Strategist desperately needs a buff

There are currently eight Strategists in Marvel Rivals, but players agree one needs a buff or two.

If you’re up to speed with the meta, you shouldn’t be surprised Adam Warlock players are begging for a buff. On Feb. 16, players discussed how the character is practically useless compared to the remaining Strategists, with his ultimate being the biggest letdown.

“I resurrect my teammates at 100 health so they can die a second time. Also, it’s the highest ult charge cost in the game,” a player wrote on Reddit. They also pointed out that Invisible Woman, Cloak & Dagger, Mantis, and Luna Snow’s ultimates can “make our whole team immortal.”

Born again…in three business days. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“I can’t wait for his inevitable buff, he’s my favorite healer to play,” one of the top comments reads. “All bruh needs is a healing buff, even if it’s skill based like Mantis,” another player added.

One player made a more detailed analysis of Adam Warlock, suggesting several buffs that could improve his playability. These include reviving his teammate with 40 to 50 percent health instead of just 10 percent or so, increasing its animation speed, improving the number of healing charges, and reducing the Soul Bond’s cooldown.

The mid-season patch releases this Friday, Feb. 21, and players hope for a Warlock buff. He’s currently the lowest-picked Strategist in the game (on PC in Competitive), with merely a 3.35 percent pick rate, according to Marvel Rivals’ official data. From our experience, he’s picked in maybe one in every 20 games in ranks outside Bronze and Silver.

Just buff him so we can enjoy this battle pass skin already. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A few players also agreed that Warlock is a decent addition to a three-healers composition, which is currently running rampant in Marvel Rivals. But outside of that specific team, he’s just pretty hard to pull off.

All that’s left now is to wait for the mid-season one patch notes. We know the update will introduce Human Torch and The Thing and, luckily, won’t restart our ranks, but we’re hoping it will also balance the game a little.

