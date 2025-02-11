Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Picture showing Loki seating on the Royal Throne in Marvel Rivals.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Marvel

Marvel Rivals rank reset, explained

Ready to grind again?
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|

Published: Feb 11, 2025 06:03 am

Like most multiplayer games, Marvel Rivals features a competitive mode with ranks that reset every few months.

Recommended Videos

Marvel Rivals season one kicked off in January, and we’re only halfway through the season. The initial rank reset from season zero to one impacted everyone, forcing players to climb the ranks again. On Feb. 10, NetEase announced some changes to ranked. Here’s everything you need to know about the rank reset.

Table of contents

Will Marvel Rivals have a mid-season rank reset?

Peni Parker rests on top of her Spider mech
Luckily, no mid-season reset this time around. Image via NetEase Games

Marvel Rivals is expecting a major update on Feb. 21, adding balance changes and two new heroes. The Human Torch and The Thing will complete the Fantastic Four roster, with the Invisible Woman and Mr. Fantastic added in January. Initially, the date was also meant to introduce a mid-season rank reset.

Many players criticized the decision on social media, forcing NetEase to have a change of plan. Following the announcement, NetEase went back on its plan to have a mid-season rank reset in Marvel Rivals.

When do Marvel Rivals ranks reset?

Instead of a mid-season rank reset, Marvel Rivals players will have until the end of season one to climb the ranks. The exact date of season two remains to be seen, but since season one is scheduled to finish on April 11, we expect the new season to start on the same day or a day later. That’s when ranked will be reset.

How does the Marvel Rivals rank reset work?

Mister Fantastic in stylized shot with hero name for the Marvel Rivals hero menu
A six-division drop isn’t too bad. Screenshot by Dot Esports

NetEase shared details about how each reset in Marvel Rivals will work. Rank resets at the start of the season won’t completely wipe your current ranking. Instead, it will drop by six divisions. So, for example, if you finish a season in Platinum Three, you will begin the next one at Silver Three.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Author
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
Staff Writer
Freelance Writer at Dot Esports. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.
twitter