Marvel Rivals rank reset, explained

Like most multiplayer games, Marvel Rivals features a competitive mode with ranks that reset every few months.

Recommended Videos

Marvel Rivals season one kicked off in January, and we’re only halfway through the season. The initial rank reset from season zero to one impacted everyone, forcing players to climb the ranks again. On Feb. 10, NetEase announced some changes to ranked. Here’s everything you need to know about the rank reset.

Will Marvel Rivals have a mid-season rank reset?

Luckily, no mid-season reset this time around. Image via NetEase Games

Marvel Rivals is expecting a major update on Feb. 21, adding balance changes and two new heroes. The Human Torch and The Thing will complete the Fantastic Four roster, with the Invisible Woman and Mr. Fantastic added in January. Initially, the date was also meant to introduce a mid-season rank reset.

Many players criticized the decision on social media, forcing NetEase to have a change of plan. Following the announcement, NetEase went back on its plan to have a mid-season rank reset in Marvel Rivals.

When do Marvel Rivals ranks reset?

Instead of a mid-season rank reset, Marvel Rivals players will have until the end of season one to climb the ranks. The exact date of season two remains to be seen, but since season one is scheduled to finish on April 11, we expect the new season to start on the same day or a day later. That’s when ranked will be reset.

How does the Marvel Rivals rank reset work?

A six-division drop isn’t too bad. Screenshot by Dot Esports

NetEase shared details about how each reset in Marvel Rivals will work. Rank resets at the start of the season won’t completely wipe your current ranking. Instead, it will drop by six divisions. So, for example, if you finish a season in Platinum Three, you will begin the next one at Silver Three.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy