Marvel Rivals‘ first major patch following the Dec. 5 launch is now live across all platforms, bringing a wealth of bug fixes and adjustments to fine-tune the game.

The success of Marvel Rivals has been staggering, with the title attracting a whopping 10 million players in the first 72 hours, and, naturally, some issues have been identified by the playerbase. However, NetEase is fixing a huge amount with the first patch.

In the latest Dev Diaries entry, it was revealed that 46 hotfixes have been applied since launch, which haven’t required any downtime. The Dec. 12 patch is the first online patch, which you can apply live and doesn’t require maintenance.

The full patch notes have now been shared. The update is around eight to nine GB, although that may vary depending on your platform. We’ve highlighted all the major changes below.

Marvel Rivals Dec. 12 patch notes

Fix up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Dec. 12 patch is focused on resolving various bugs encountered in the game, ranging from fixes on specific maps and game modes to resolving issues with particular characters. Read on for the full details.

General fixes

The stand-out fixes in this section are the fixes to “some relatively common crash issues” and a problem where the game could freeze following a crash for a long period of time before closing—which will now not occur. Instead, the game will close following a crash.

Mission Progress in the Season Event screen not displaying correctly has been resolved, as have minor issues where players joining a Quick Match as a replacement weren’t always able to see heroes’ equipped costumes.

Some textual errors have also been resolved, with more fixes planned for a future update.

Maps and game modes

The biggest issue on maps since launch has been instances of players becoming stuck or clipping through the edges, particularly on Hydra Charteris Base: Hell’s Heaven and Klyntar: Symbiotic Surface. While this issue has been largely resolved, the bug may still be present elsewhere.

Other fixes include two Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda maps, where fog would disappear for Hela and Storm when activating Ultimates, and the disappearance of special effects of Jeff the Land Shark’s Joyful Splash in the same area. Both issues have been resolved.

In a major fix in Competitive, heroes will no longer inherit their Ultimate Energy from the second round in Convoy or Convergence for the third round.

Heroes

Fixes to heroes range from the general fixes, like Wolverine’s voice lines not triggering when the Deadpool & Wolverine costume was equipped and no sound effects on the results screen after Star-Lord’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 MVP animation played, to more major adjustments.

Black Widow’s Ultimate will now recover energy as intended and Captain America’s Ultimate will end as intended. The biggest change in this regard, however, is to Doctor Strange as portal terrain KOs will no longer restore Doctor Strange’s Ultimate Energy.

A bug had been encountered where eliminating friendly players with Doctor Strange’s portal would restore some Ultimate Energy, which is the reason for the fix. The bug will be fixed properly in a future update, and enemy eliminations will count toward ultimate restoration.

