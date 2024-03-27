Marvel Rivals characters: 9 heroes and villains we want to see

With Marvel Rivals finally announced, comic book and superhero fans are jumping for joy over a six-vs-six team-based shooter with characters from the world of Marvel. A ton of characters have been revealed, but there are still plenty of heroes and villains who could be added to the roster.

There are plenty of big-name characters who are likely to join Marvel Rivals, such as Thor and Captain America. Other characters, however, could also be great additions due to their power set and possible playstyles.

There are so many different universes that the developers can delve into, from household names from the comics and movies to obscure fan favorites, giving them free rein to build up a formidable roster of powerful characters with different roles in a team composition. After all, a six-vs-six team-based shooter will always need a perfectly crafted squad, just like a group of superpowered folks rushing to save or ruin the day.

Here are some characters we would like to see included in Marvel Rivals.

Heroes and villains we want to see in Marvel Rivals

Welcome to the multiverse of Marvel. Image by Marvel

Human Torch

Hailing from the Fantastic Four, the Human Torch could be an explosive source of fast-moving damage for a team that wants to zip around their enemies. His utter speed and fire-based attacks could be a great addition to the game, and he could even have an ability based on his Nova Burst, which has him expend all of his stored energy at once and has similar power to a nuclear warhead detonation in a smaller, more controlled space.

Doctor Doom

As one of the most powerful villains in the Marvel universe, Doctor Doom could be a destructive force on the battlefield for players to wield. His hyper-intelligence, unbreakable will, and knowledge of martial arts aside, Doom has been one of the strongest magic users among the Marvel characters, including his expertise with mystical manipulation and attacks, psionic abilities, and spell casting.

Venom

If Venom (or any of his fellow Symbiotes) makes it onto the battlefield, they could be a terrifying foe to face off against as they stomp through enemies to bite your head off for a quick snack. His massive size, surprising speed, and obvious lethality could make for some great gameplay, especially when forming different weapons with his biomass.

Green Goblin

Zipping around on a glider while dropping pumpkin bombs on your unsuspecting foes could be a hilarious and downright diabolical way to play Marvel Rivals. As the Green Goblin, you’d probably be cackling with glee as you do so. This iconic villain could pose as a fast-moving damage dealer who aims to pepper enemies with quick attacks before flying away from harm while still leaving them vulnerable to heavy attacks.

Doctor Octopus

Another classic Spider-Man villain rears their head with Doc Ock, who could be a hefty brawler who can scale walls, wrap up enemies, and deal wild combos with his cybernetic tentacles. He could also throw objects at his opponents, launch some devastating strikes, or even protect himself by holding debris like a shield.

Ultron

A familiar foe from the comics and movies, Ultron’s ability set could take a multitude of form. Not only does Ultron have superhuman strength, speed, and flight capabilties but he also has a strong plasma beam weapon, can manipulate gravity, and can upgrade himself whenever he so chooses. Overall, he could be a hybrid tank and ranged threat in the game, making him a good choice for anyone who wants to survey the field before jumping into the fray.

Cable

Cable saw an increase in popularity due to the Deadpool movies, and this powerhouse hero could bring a whole slew of abilities to the frontlines. From his mastery of telekinesis and telepathy, a slew of cybernetic implants, and being an expert in both hand-to-hand combat and ranged weaponry, this soldier could fill a plethora of roles for a team. It’d all depend on what direction the developers wish for him to march in.

Squirrel Girl

This might be a deeper cut than the others, but Squirrel Girl could be a hilarious addition to the game’s cast. As her name suggests, Squirrel Girl is a mutant who shares similar traits to a Squirrel, which might not seem too strong at first. Don’t be fooled, however. This quirky, bushy-tailed hero has superhuman strength, can jump to great heights, and even has superhuman jaw strength with over one million pounds of pressure. She’s also taken down Thanos in one-on-one combat, but that’s a story for another day.

Deadpool

Bringing the fourth-wall-breaking wonder to Marvel Rivals seems almost inevitable since he has plenty of powers, from explosive offensive abilities with swords, guns, and other weaponry to his extreme healing factor and general immortality. Deadpool would also be a hilarious addition to the lineup since he’d fill the silence with constant quips and jabs at everything and anything.

