What is the Max Level in Super Mario RPG?

Super Mario RPG is an RPG. This means there’s leveling up to do, stat increases, and much more. But what exactly is the max level cap in Super Mario RPG? If there’s a high level cap, there’ll be lots of progression to do, which is just Princess Peachy.

While it isn’t packed with side quests, collectibles, and a gigantic, open map like its RPG contemporaries in 2023, the Super Mario RPG remake does embody a lot of the genre.

Kitting out your party with bespoke items is all part and parcel of an RPG, but you can also level up Mario and the gang, and I’m here today to let you know if there’s a limit.

What is the max level cap in Super Mario RPG remake?

Just how many times can you expect to see this screen? Screenshot by Dot Esports

I can tell you that there is a max level cap in Super Mario RPG, and it’s level 30 for all five of the main playable characters.

In short, once Mario, Geno, Mallow, Princess Peach, and Bowser hit level 30, then they will not be able to gain experience anymore—and they can’t level up past 30.

This also means you need to be careful and considerate when choosing your level-up bonus for each character. With a limited amount of leveling-up opportunities at your disposal, you want to make sure you spend those bonuses wisely.

After all, a well-rounded, well-thought-out party will have a better time fighting against the Culex boss, a formidable foe encountered later in the Super Mario RPG remake.