All Super Mario RPG playable characters

With the odd exception, Mario is the heart and soul of nearly every game he’s in. Super Mario RPG is about more than just jumping on Goombas though, so who else is along for the ride?

Between its turn-based combat and side quests, there is a lot that makes Super Mario RPG stand out on its own as a unique entry in Mario history.

But shock horror, there’s no playable Luigi, Waluigi, Wario, or Yoshi! Thankfully though, there are multiple playable characters in Super Mario RPG. Who gets the nod in a bid to save the world when Super Mario RPG releases?

Every playable character in Super Mario RPG

Mario is normally the *ahem* star of the show. | Image via Nintendo.

It’s expected that the Super Mario RPG remake will stick to its guns and feature the same five playable characters as the original: Mario, Geno, Mallow, Princess Peach, and even Bowser.

There’s a mix of old and new with even the most casual Mario onlookers being able to recognize Peach and Bowser—I know, it’s always weird when you actually get to play as him!

Geno and Mallow become an integral part of Super Mario RPG‘s overarching story and by the end of the game, they will become as familiar to you as anyone else that has featured in a Mario game.

Of course, while it’s expected that it would be the original five characters from the 1996 debut, nothing is set in stone. Everything we’ve seen so far though would indicate that Nintendo is sticking to its own source material as stringently as possible.

Especially when it comes to Mario’s voice in Super Mario RPG.