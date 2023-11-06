Who is the voice of Mario in Super Mario RPG?

The subject of Mario’s voice actor has been a huge talking point in 2023 and with Super Mario RPG on the horizon, who is taking up the reins of the titular character?

Mario players were shocked to learn that legendary voice actor Charles Martinet was stepping down as the voice of Mario in August 2023. It was a Bullet Bill-sized bombshell for sure.

The role of Mario in 2023’s Super Mario Wonder, the first game since Martinet’s departure, was Kevin Afghani’s, but is that same casting set in stone for the Super Mario RPG remake? If not, who will voice Mario?

Does Mario talk in Super Mario RPG?

Mario’s spiraling identity crisis is real. | Screenshot via Nintendo.

It looks as if Nintendo will be staying true to Super Mario RPG by making it so that Mario will not talk or make any sounds during the course of the game.

If this remains true, it would mean that there will be no voice actor for Mario in Super Mario RPG.

Even in 1996, Mario games consisted of the in-game soundtrack as well as sound effects from enemies and jumping into blocks, etc. Our plucky plumber was actually a mute Mario, and the only time he had communicated was in the lesser-known 1994 Mario Teaches Typing.

From what we’ve seen in gameplay footage and pre-release material, Super Mario RPG will forego having Mario talk once more.

If this is true, then it could mean that Kevin Afghani is the full-time voice of Mario moving forward, and will be utilized and integrated into the universe more so for the next big Mario title.