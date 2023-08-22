Iconic Mario voice Charles Martinet won’t be in Wonder but will still get one last outing 

There’s a new era coming for Nintendo as legendary voice actor Charles Martinet announced he will no longer be voicing Mario, and while it won’t be coming with Super Mario Bros. Wonder, fans can get one last ride alongside the man who made the character.

Martinet will appear in at least one more upcoming Mario game and that will be Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon. Nintendo shared this update with Nintendo World Report on Aug. 21 when contacted by the publication regarding future Mario releases still in the pipeline and how they are planning to deal with Martinet’s absence.

For those familiar with Luigi’s Mansion, this is nothing but great news. The HD remaster will again have the newly minted Mario ambassador busting out hilarious jokes while Luigi attempts to deal with his apparent ghost infestation.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the next mainline title in the franchise and it will be the very first without Martinet in a very long time. However, another new Mario-adjacent title won’t include the voice star too; WarioWar: Move It!

This just leaves one other game outstanding with no update on its Martinet status, the Super Mario RPG remake. Being another upcoming remake, it’s unclear if Martinet recorded new lines for this title as he did not originally appear in the 1996 release.

Fortunately, this isn’t the end of Martinet’s relationship with Nintendo and he will continue to bolster the legacy of Mario going forward as an ambassador.

From Super Mario 64 to Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, the voice behind the red hat has truly cemented himself in video game history.

