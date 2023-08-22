Is Charles Martinet in Super Mario Bros. Wonder?

We’ve all heard him, and we all love him, but no longer will Charles Martinet voice Mario. I know, I was as sad as you when the news broke, but this has us asking one question: will we get one last hurrah with Martinet from Super Mario Bros. Wonder?

Since Super Mario 64, we’ve heard Martinet’s voice and instantly been filled with joy. While the happiness will likely remain consistent with the next Mario, it’s not going to be the exact same.

As iconic Mario has become for Nintendo, Martinet has grown into an icon himself so attached to the plumber that he even got a cameo appearance in the Super Mario Bros. Movie—and let’s not forget the fans petitioning for the 67-year-old to play its leading man.

Naturally, you’re probably thinking Wonder will be our last adventure with the legend, but you may be disappointed.

Will Charles Martinet voice Mario in Super Mario Bros. Wonder?

No, you won’t be hearing Charles Martinet’s iconic voice in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Instead, this game will usher in a new era for the character.

After it was announced Martinet had stepped down from voicing the plumber to instead become an ambassador, IGN confirmed with Nintendo that Wonder will be the first game to introduce fans to the next voice of Mario. As of right now, who that will be has not been revealed.

It does make sense for Nintendo to have come out with the news of Martinet’s departure now before the marketing cycle for Wonder rolls into full motion. Given that this is their outing with the character we imagine there will be plenty of advertisement focused around getting to know them.

For Martinet diehards, there is good news. This iconic voice actor will still be appearing in one more Mario title before hanging it up for good.

