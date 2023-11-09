Super Mario RPG secret boss: Is Culex in the remake?

Culex is one of the most notorious enemies in Super Mario RPG. Has Nintendo made the bold decision to bring back the almighty super boss in the 2023 Super Mario RPG?

From the outside, Super Mario RPG is a family-friendly take on role-playing games, offering Mario-themed touches on the much-loved genre.

But just like how 2D Mario games like Wonder can have incredibly difficult levels that even experienced gamers have trouble with, Super Mario RPG has Culex. Has Nintendo consigned the other-worldly being to history? Or will the Super Mario RPG remake be faithful and bring back the fearsome foe?

Is Culex in Super Mario RPG remake?

Mario had better prepare. Image via Nintendo

It’s been confirmed that Culex will feature in the Super Mario RPG remake as a super boss, forcing players to prepare accordingly for the fight.

Culex comes from the world of Vanda and players can only fight it once they have the Shiny Stone, which isn’t immediately available. It’s considered one of, if not the, hardest fights in the game.

Am I just speaking for the sake of it? Nope. The secret boss fight has more health than any other fight in the game at 12,396 HP.

A fun fact is that Culex has ties to Final Fantasy with the character sprite closely resembling a FF boss. Not only that, but even the battle music is a special arrangement incorporating Final Fantasy IV battle music.

When Super Mario RPG releases, you’ll need to get strong and make sure your playable characters are battle-ready to take on Culex.