Super Mario RPG best level up bonus: Should you choose Physical, HP, or Magic?

Investing wisely sets you up for the rest of the game.

When you level up in the excellent Super Mario RPG remake, you are presented with three options: Physical, HP, or Magic. In my opinion, this is an easy decision if you want to make your team a beast.

Once you’ve gobbled up enough Goombas and kicked enough Koopas, the Super Mario RPG remake will reward you with a level-up bonus.

As well as some flashy lights and sounds, you’ll also be posed with a tough question: which attribute do you upgrade? Take it from me, your decision does make a difference, so let’s run through it.

Should you level up Physical, HP, or Magic in Super Mario RPG remake?

A prize shouldn’t be this stressful. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In humble opinion, I think you should avoid choosing HP as your level-up bonus in Super Mario RPG, and you should stick to Physical and Magic.

As you can imagine, Physical increases your strength and defense, HP concentrates on upgrading your health, and Magic is the gateway to more powerful magical attacks and defense.

I found that in the grand scheme of things, you gain a decent amount of HP anyway every time you level up. There are also various items in the game that allow you to increase your defense (reducing incoming damage), and replenish your health, and you also have the ability to block lots of, if not all, enemy attacks damage anyway.

Furthermore, if you increase your physical and magical damage, then you might be able to finish off opponents faster, meaning you’re reducing the amount of attacks they can do, thereby reducing damage absorbed.

Which level-up bonuses should you give each character in Super Mario RPG?

Tanky characters such as Mario, Bowser, and Geno need Strength, whereas Magic should be more than adequate for Mallow and Peach.

The likes of Mario and Bowser are brutes that prefer to do damage with their bodies, which is why Strength makes the most sense. On the other hand, Mallow has some great attacking spells, making Magic Damage important, and Peach is happy to heal.

If you focus your efforts on giving characters these bonuses, Super Mario RPG will naturally become easier to manage. However, physicality and supernatural forces will not help you with the Melody Bay Tadpole Song Puzzle.