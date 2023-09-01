Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s annoying flowers can shut up thanks to this feature

The hype for Super Mario Bros. Wonder is growing thanks to yesterday’s Nintendo Direct dedicated to the new 2D Mario game. But one feature of the new Switch title has some players rolling their eyes.

The talking flowers, a subject of controversy among some players who can see the future and consider them annoying before even playing the game, can be nerfed. The flowers can be muted entirely, according to a report by NintendoLife.

You can even change their language. Screenshot via NintendoLife

This information comes from a rough translation on Nintendo’s Japanese website, which shows the game’s menu section and settings. Apparently, the flowers can even have their languages changed, too.

In the Direct video, the flowers are seen saying funny quips or even giving hints, which some players may immediately find off-putting. Nobody likes to be backseat-gamed, let alone by a smiley little plant.

Some of the plants are quite thankful, though, and give rewards like coins if you give them water. So many players may want to keep the voices on, but the option to turn them off or even have them speak to Mario and friends in another language is a welcome addition.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder includes lots of new features for the series, and the talking plants are just scratching the surface. The game includes co-op, online features, new power-ups like turning into an elephant, getting a drill hat, or blowing bubbles at enemies.

It’s been a long time coming for a new 2D Mario game, and Wonder is the first since 2019’s Super Mario Maker 2. Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Toad, and all of their friends will talk to flowers and a whole lot more on Nintendo Switch when the game releases on Oct. 20.

