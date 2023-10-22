How to share items in Mario Wonder

It’s easy to share items in Mario Wonder, but who likes sharing goodies? If your friend or a random stranger is squished into their smaller form and is on the verge of turning into a panic-stricken ghost, the Item Balloon is there to help.

Danger lurks around every corner in the Mario universe. From falling off the map like a Super Smash Bros. character to getting your head smashed in by a giant hippo, the life-ending threats in this “E for Everyone” game are endless. But in Mario Wonder, where danger lies, power-ups are here to help.

How does the Item Balloon work in Mario Wonder?

Item Balloon overview. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Item Balloon works as storage in Mario Wonder. It picks up any unused power-ups. Power-ups pass on into the next level if you never use them. Your equipped power-ups stay active during the next level, and any damage you take is passed over to the next round.

Power-ups are as important as ever in Mario Wonder. Like previous Mario games, in addition to granting unique effects, they also effectively give you an extra point of health. If you take damage with a power-up active, you’ll lose the power-up and revert to your normal form. This means you can use power-ups as a way to heal your party.

Item Balloons store power-ups that can give players a second chance. They benefit all party members, too: Simply drop a Balloon item any time a party member needs to replenish their health.

How to share power-ups in Mario Wonder

Why play alone? Screenshot by Dot Esports When you can help out a friend? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To share items in Mario Wonder, all you need to do is place the Item Balloon inside the level. Place a Balloon by blowing it up with ‘A‘. When the Balloon is up, walk away from it and let your teammate use it. Your teammate can jump to the Balloon to burst it, replenishing their health and activating the power-up corresponding to the icon inside the Item Balloon.

The Item Balloon can only store up to one power-up at a time. There are seven power-ups available in Mario Wonder. These are:

Elephant Fruit

Super Mushroom

Drill Mushroom

1-Up Mushroom

Bubble Flower

Fire Power

Super Star

