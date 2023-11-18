Booster Tower Portait order in Super Mario RPG remake

The Portrait puzzle in Super Mario RPG is a real head-scratcher unless you have all the information at hand. Luckily, I do, and I’m here to assist you with this problematic painting puzzle.

In the Super Mario RPG remake, you’ll encounter a fair few puzzles, some of which are cunningly deceptive. Like the Melody Bay Tadpole Song, the Booster Tower Portraits are tricky if you are missing a crucial piece of the puzzle.

If you’ve hopped onto your web Bowser in search of help, you’ve come to the right place. This mystery is a secret no longer, thanks to our detailed guide.

What is the correct order of Booster Tower Portraits in Super Mario RPG remake?

The correct order to activate the Booster family Portraits in the Super Mario RPG remake, from left to right, is: Six, five, three, one, two, four. This solution is universal and will never be randomized.

“But where was the information for the puzzle?” I hear you asking. Well, the moment you entered Booster Tower, the solution was right there. In the opening room, go up a small set of stairs, and at the top you’ll find the six Booster family Portraits. If you interact with a Portrait, it’ll reveal its order in the Booster family lineage, from First Booster to Sixth Booster. A note on the wall tells you to look at them in descending order from oldest to youngest, so that’s what you need to do to solve the puzzle.

Unless you have a photographic memory, chances are you’d have forgotten this, but that’s why our guides are here to help. We also have answers to various other Super Mario RPG remake questions including the max level cap in the game, in addition to where you can find and use Frog Coins.