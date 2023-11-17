How to find and use Frog Coins in Super Mario RPG

Aside from traditional Coins, the Super Mario RPG remake also has Frog Coins. Their purpose is nowhere as clean cut though, so here’s a handy explainer.

Mushrooms and bombs are routine goodies in Super Mario RPG, but Frog Coins? That’s a whole other kettle of frogs.

They can be obtained in numerous ways, but it’s a short while until you get to spend the currency. For everything you need to know about Frog Coins, I’ve whipped up a special guide, so let’s hop straight to it.

How to get Frog Coins in Super Mario RPG remake

You can check your Frog Coin total at any time. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You’ll likely earn most of your Frog Coins from battling and defeating harder enemies in Super Mario RPG, but they can also be obtained through Grate Guy’s Casino, as well as Invisible Chests—remember to use the Signal Ring to locate secret chests.

My best recommendation to round up Frog Coins effectively is to just keep battling. Not only will you have a surplus of Frog Coins at your disposal, but you’ll increase your character levels and gain access to even more level-up bonuses.

How to use Frog Coins in Super Mario RPG remake

There are two ways to spend Frog Coins in the Super Mario RPG remake: the Tadpole Pond Frog Coin Shop, and much later on, you’ll come across the Seaside Town Frog Coin Shop.

Both will offer an array of special items only available to purchase using Frog Coins, hence the scarcity of them. Tadpole Pond’s Frog Shop will come much earlier on, and it’s a name that might be familiar due to the Melody Bay Tadpole Song Puzzle.