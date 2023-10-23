In Mario Wonder, not every character is created equal. Most of them have the same abilities, but two stand out among the rest: Nabbit and all the different Yoshis.

These two characters are unique because they have cool abilities that set them apart from everyone else on the roster. Here are all the differences between them and which unique characters are the best among the pack.

Are there any character differences in Mario Wonder?

Nabbit

Nabbit is different from other characters because he doesn’t get hurt by enemies. He bounces back a bit but doesn’t lose any health. The catch is he can’t use power-ups as the trade-off. Other than that, he runs and jumps just like the other characters and has the dash, ground pound, and spin jump abilities.

Yoshi

Yoshi, like Nabbit, doesn’t get hurt by enemies and can’t use power-ups. But Yoshi is different because he can jump super high with a Flutter Jump by holding down the B button in the air. He can also eat enemies by pressing Y and then spit them out again.

All other characters

All other characters in Mario Wonder are exactly the same, including Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Toad, and Toadette. They run and jump at the same speed, can use all the power-ups, and they do take damage and bounce back when they run into enemies.

All the characters in Mario Wonder. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Which character is the best in Mario Wonder?

There is no best standout character in Mario Wonder. But Nabbit and Yoshi are great for new players and kids because they can’t get hurt or lose a life. It’s a bummer they can’t use the cool power-ups in the game, but not getting hurt at all is a pretty good trade. For the rest, they’re all equal, so you just pick the one you like most.

