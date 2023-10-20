All Mario Wonder trading cards, where to buy, price, and more

Pre-order bonuses are often some of the most sought-after items attached to new game launches and Nintendo has gone to a classic for Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Yes, the latest Mario title has a neat bonus it is an original set of trading cards featuring characters from the game. You don’t need to have been around gaming long to know that trading cards can fetch quite a bit of money, and given these are limited edition we could see that be the case here.

As a Walmart exclusive bonus, purchasers of Mario Wonder will receive a booster pack including these unique cards.

All Super Mario Bros. Wonder trading cards

If you’re collecting the Mario Wonder trading card set then there are 20 cards to find. 15 of these cards are base cards while four will get the holofoil treatment. Only one, the Elephant Mario gets the limited edition holofoil look so this is the chase card of the set.

Inside each pack of cards, you’ll find a random selection of 10 cards. This means theoretically you could pull all the cards in just two packs, but it’s very unlikely. Here is a list of all the cards up for grabs:

Mario

Luigi

Peach

Yoshis

Toads

Daisy

Toadette

Nabbit

Bulrush

Hoppo

Talking Flower

Trottin’ Piranha Plants

Poplin

Super Star

Price Florian

Wonder Bowser Jr. (Holofoil)

Castle Bowser (Holofoil)

Wubba Mario (Holofoil)

Goomba (Holofoil)

Elephant Mario (Holofoil)

How much are Super Mario Bros. Wonder trading cards?

To get a pack of these Mario Wonder trading cards you need to purchase them alongside a copy of the game. While this can be done at Walmart stores, the resale market currently has this bundle priced at around $60 USD.

For just the pack, sellers on eBay are charging around $40 USD. Once these packs receive a wider release we’ll finally get a look at what the cost will be for specific cards on the resale market. Once that is available, this article will be updated to reflect that info.

