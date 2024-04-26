How to use the Plowing Station in Manor Lords

Increasing efficiency in Manor Lords is how your village and its people grow and thrive, with a Heavy Plow reducing the labor needed to sow and harvest Farmland.

Not all regions in Manor Lords contain the healthiest soil for Farming, yet you’ll still need to grow Wheat to keep your villagers from starving. As you progress through the city builder, Flax and Barley will also become resources you’ll need, even in small quantities. Assigning Families to a Farmhouse is essential in Manor Lords but you can increase the output and efficiency of those Families by upgrading to a Heavy Plow and Plowing Station.

How Heavy Plow and Plowing Station works in Manor Lords

Clicking on the Livestock tab will show you what worker is guiding the Ox. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Increasing the size of your village in Manor Lords will increase the consumption of food like Wheat, which is used for Bread. Adding more working Families to the Farmhouse will get the job done when you have multiple fields, but you can save labor by using Development Points to get the Heavy Plow.

What is a Heavy Plow in Manor Lords?

The Heavy Plow Development skill will add a Plowing Station to your Farmhouse in Manor Lords. This allows you to assign an Ox specifically to the Farmhouse and a member of a working Family to guide the Ox. Regions with high Emmer Fertility should always have a Plowing Station at each Farmhouse, and I recommend adding it to at least one Farmhouse in a region with low Fertility.

How to build a Plowing Station in Manor Lords

A Plowing Station upgrade will appear in your Farmhouse tab under General when the Heavy Plow skill is acquired from the Development tree. Activate it by clicking on the circle with an Ox and then go to the advanced tab to permanently assign a Livestock worker through the plus sign at the bottom of the pop-up.

Once an Ox is assigned to a Farmhouse and a worker to guide the animal, fields will get sowed and harvested in half the time, allowing you to assign Families elsewhere during the slow seasons. Within the advanced tab under Farmhouse, you can increase or decrease the threshing priority, getting the most efficiency out of each Plowing Station Ox at a Farmhouse in Manor Lords.

