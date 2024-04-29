How to turn off Bandits in Manor Lords

Bandits are never a good thing in any setting and can be devastating in Manor Lords. They’re capable of attacking your villages or raiding your town for supplies. Luckily, there’s a way to eliminate them and turn them off before you start a game.

There are a few settings you need to turn on before you set up your map and decide how you will play. If you don’t have these settings turned the right way in Manor Lords, bandits will continue to be a problem until you control every region and dispatch their camps entirely using your militia. After you hit these few settings, bandits will be a thing of the past, and you won’t have to worry about your supplies dwindling because of their raids.

How to remove Bandits in Manor Lords

You can set all the bandit settings to zero, preventing them from spawning. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can turn off bandits before starting your Manor Lords game by going to the Template Difficulty menu when setting up the game and going to the Raid frequency choice. From here, set this to none, set the Initial bandit camps to none, and the Random bandit camp spawn limit to zero. After you check that those three settings are turned off, bandits should not spawn during your Manor Lords game.

Putting these settings down to their lowest choices removes bandits from your game, and you should not have to deal with them during your campaign. The big one is to make sure you turn off Raid frequency, but you can still have bandit camps spawning if you want to remove them from the map and gain Influence to expand your territory. Beyond getting it from the Church, eliminating bandit camps and winning battles is a good way to get it.

However, if you’d prefer to remove bandits from your current game, the only way to do this is to take out their camps throughout the map and control the territories. A player or an enemy faction must maintain an area, preventing bandits from spawning in the game. This is the other way to do it, but it takes several years for both factions to expand this far in Manor Lords.

