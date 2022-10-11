Vayne equips and triggers free attacks in Legends of Runeterra Domination

Riot Games dropped the final Legends of Runeterra champion within the Domination expansion today, showcasing Vayne and her support package.

Scheduled to hit the live servers on Oct. 12, Vayne joins the LoR champion roster alongside Seraphine and Varus in the second Darkin expansion. Vayne is located within the Demacia region with an attack-themed foundation. All Domination spoilers from the final day of previews featured cards in the Demacia region.

Vayne LoR champion

Vayne is a three-cost LoR champion with 3/4 baseline stats for her level one. Upon getting summoned or at Round Start, Vayne creates a Tumble spell in hand. If one already exists in hand, she reduces the spell’s cost by one. Tumble is a Slow speed spell that equips an ally with an Equipment in hand that costs two or less while also starting a free attack.

The champion spell for Vayne is Condemn, a six-cost Fast speed spell. Condemn has an ally unit strike an enemy. If you’ve attacked two or more times during that round, Condemn only costs one mana to cast. Vayne wants to get paired with Scouts or use the free attacks from Tumble, providing a ton of value through her spell Condemn.

To level up Vayne, she has to see you attack four times. Level two Vayne has 4/5 baseline stats and she still creates a Tumble at Round Start or upon summoning. Her level two, however, creates a zero-cost Tumbe in hand or reduces its cost to zero if one already exists in hand.

Vayne LoR support cards

Image via Riot Games

A total of five followers and one spell were included in today’s LoR Vayne spoilers. The spell is Fish Fight, a Slow speed spell that has an equipped ally strike an enemy and then it unequips the unit.

The standout support follower for Vayne is Faithful Wolfdog, a three-cost 2/3. If an ally died during that round, Faithful Wolfdog only has a mana cost of one. And upon getting played, the wolf is equipped with an Equipment from hand that costs two or less.

Bloodcursed Harpy also shows potential within a Vayne build. It’s a six-drop 6/4 Scout. Upon getting played, it is similarly equipped with Equipment from hand that costs two or less. Bloodcursed Harpy has an added ability that it fully heals the first time it dies while equipped. After healing, the equipment is destroyed.

The one-drop for Vayne’s support package was Steadfast Elkin, gaining Tough on its 2/2 stats the first time it sees an ally get equipped. Zealous Ranger-Knight is a two-drop that pumps all equipped allies upon attacking and Kind-Hearted Recruit is a five-drop that gives all equipped allies Barrier for that round.

Players can test out Vayne and all her LoR support cards with the launch of Domination on Oct. 12. The patch notes for the upcoming Darkin expansion are also set to be released on Oct. 11.