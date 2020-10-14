Legends of Runeterra’s Monuments of Power is live

A new season has begun in Legends of Runeterra with today’s launch of Monuments of Power, an expansion of the Call of the Mountain set.

MoP contains a total of 40 new cards that will likely shake up the meta. The expansion is a continuation of the CoM set that was released on Aug. 26. Prior to the new season starting today, ranks were reset, prompting a race to Master and a chance to sit at the top of the leaderboards.

Master accounts will drop eight divisions.

Diamond and Platinum accounts will drop 750 LP (seven divisions plus 50 LP).

Gold and Silver accounts will drop 675 LP (six divisions plus 75 LP).

Bronze and Iron accounts will reset to Iron IV.

Three new champions have been added to the pool within the Demacia, Targon, and Bilgewater regions: Shyvana (Demacia), Soraka (Targon), and Tahm Kench (Bilgewater). In total, 10 cards are being added to each of those three regions, while the remaining regions gain two.

Seek what makes you strong. Play the new expansion: Monuments of Power now! pic.twitter.com/qQjAE5GVMi — Legends of Runeterra (@PlayRuneterra) October 14, 2020

The new MoP expansion will also introduce a new card type, Landmark, to the meta. Highlighting powerful locations within Runeterra, Landmark cards contain unique abilities and don’t have power or defensive stats.

A second and final expansion of CoM will release in December, followed by a new set in February 2021. The MoP expansion season will run into December, featuring the debut of LoR Seasonal Tournaments.