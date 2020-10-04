Riot unveils Vaults of Helia as newest Legends of Runeterra card from Monuments of Power expansion

The reveal season for Legends of Runeterra’s next expansion, Monuments of Power has officially begun. Riot revealed today a new type of card and mechanic, Landmark, in addition to a new card using the mechanic, Vaults of Helia.

Landmarks are types of cards that you play onto the board for unique and ongoing effects. They are played with regular mana and take space on the board like other units. Unlike units, however, they are unable to attack or block, and only certain spells can interact with them and remove them.

Image via Riot Games.

Vaults of Helia is an Epic Landmark from Shadow Isles that kills your most expensive ally to summon another one from your deck that costs one more. Magic: The Gathering players should find familiarity with this effect in the powerful card Birthing Pod.

Vaults of Helia can bring about powerful evolution chains and activate your units with Last Breath fairly consistently. While we do not know what happens if there are no units in your deck at the start of the round, the implications and power of this type of effect cannot be overstated. The teaser video for this card showed off a powerful chain of killing Anivia on turn six to revive another separate Anivia the following turn with The Rekindler.

Get this card and more, when LoR: Monuments of Power releases Oct. 14 with 40 new cards that players can collect.