How to watch one-shot LoR Dark Tides of Bilgewater D&D Beyond crossover

Riot Games has partnered with D&D Beyond to create the Dark Tides of Bilgewater, which will showcase gameplay in a one-shot this weekend with an all-star cast at the helm.

It’s been just over a month since the Rising Tides expansion was released in Legends of Runeterra, bringing the Bilgewater region to life. Featuring beloved League champions like Miss Fortune, Twisted Fate, and Nautilus, the region and its shady occupants are crossing over into D&D Beyond via Dark Tides of Bilgewater. A one-shot promoting the campaign will air on Twitch this Saturday, June 13 at 7pm CT.

We teamed up with @DnDBeyond for a Bilgewater campaign! Our @PlayRuneterra team got to pitch some bits for this based on the Rising Tides set, and I'm excited to see Lucian aka the multi-talented @TJStorm01 at the DM helm of this fantastic cast. See y'all Saturday🎲 https://t.co/ZFczzaPkIS — mel_li (@smelissali) June 12, 2020

The Dark Tides of Bilgewater crossover will feature a top-notch cast that includes TJ Helm as Dungeon Master—he’s the voice actor behind Colossus in Deadpool and Darth Vader via Vader Immortal. D&D veterans Felicia Day, Satine Phoenix, and Deborah Ann Woll will join Helm on the Harrowing adventure.

Three subclasses are contained within Dark Tides of Bilgewater, allowing players to game either on ships, under the sea, or on the dangerous streets of Bilgewater. A number of magical items that League and LoR players will recognize have also been included, like Powder Keg and the Blade of Ledros. In total, there are three parts to the Dark Tides of Bilgewater crossover: Grim Shadows, Chasing Ghosts, and Turning Tides.

You can experience the Runeterra and D&D Beyond crossover on June 13 and play it for free with friends by diving into the fifth edition Dark Tides of Bilgewater here.