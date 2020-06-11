Huge crossover revealed between LoR Bilgewater and D&D Beyond

Riot Games and Fandom are joining forces in a crossover that will explore the Legends of Runeterra region of Bilgewater in D&D Beyond.

Players who enjoy League of Legends lore and LoR gameplay in the region of Bilgewater can now interact on a new level with the D&D Beyond crossover “Dark Tides of Bilgewater” for free.

Explore Runeterra as you never have before with an interactive fifth edition adventure! Start your journey in the scoundrel's paradise of Bilgewater, where everything is for sale and fortune favors the bold. @PlayRuneterra @GooglePlay



Explore For Free! – https://t.co/ifl5xlkeGo pic.twitter.com/ZguXZxTd2e — D&D Beyond (@DnDBeyond) June 10, 2020

Inspired by LoR, the fifth edition D&D Beyond guide contains three subclasses with a host of items and monsters. Players can access “Dark Tides of Bilgewater” for free here, along with other book recommendations depending on how deep players want to dive into the game.

The “Dark Tides of Bilgewater” digital book contains five chapters, exploring the history behind Bilgewater to the LoR and LoL champions that reside in the region.

Chapter one: Bilgewater setting guide

Chapter two: Heroes and scoundrels of Bilgewater

Chapter three: Herald of the Harrowing

Chapter four: Beasts of Bilgewater

Chapter five: Booty of Bilgewater

Three subclasses allow players to game on ships, under the sea, and on the streets of Bilgewater. There’s also a ton of magical items like the Blade of Ledros, Powder Keg, and the Bilgewater Cutlass. The story itself also has three parts: Grim Shadows, Chasing Ghosts, and Turning Tides.

The Lor and D&D Beyond crossover “Dark Tides of Bilgewater” is available for free here. A free Basic Rules Guide is needed to play. Other recources included a Player’s Handbook, Dungeon Master’s Guide, and Monster Manual.