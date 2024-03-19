The tools you have in Lightyear Frontier are incredibly important for progressing and building your farming lifestyle. A key component of learning to use them is figuring out how to swap the ammo type so you can effectively tackle any situation you come across.

Each tool has special functions and abilities which can make figuring out how to use each one pretty difficult. You need to fully understand how your tools function if you want to find success, so here’s how to swap ammo in Lightyear Frontier.

How to switch ammo in Lightyear Frontier

Only three of your tools can change ammo types. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To swap ammo in Lightyear Frontier, you have to hold down the swap tool button, which is Q on PC and LB on a controller, then hover over one of the tools that can change ammo types including the Sprout Cannon, Seed Shooter, and Irrigation Hose.

While hovering over any of these tools, you can switch your ammo by cycling between the two buttons that appear on either side of your ammo.

The ability to swap between ammo will only display when you have multiple types in your Mech’s inventory. Otherwise, the only type you can use is the singular kind of ammo you have or no ammo at all if there isn’t any in your inventory.

Using your Sprout Cannon, you can switch between different types of tree sprouts to plant trees. The Seed Shooter works almost the same but instead uses general seeds for crops like Polyberry and Rabbage so you can plant various harvestable items in your Lightyear Frontier garden. The Irrigation Hose switches between water and fertilizer to help you tend to your farm or clear away hazards like noxious slime piles.

All of your tools are essential for gardening. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Neither your Spike Saw nor your Vacuum Harvester have different ammo types. Both these tools only have one function, but they’re also pretty versatile and able to help you with many unique situations like gathering Aluminum Rods and catching Weed Seeds. You can also upgrade your tools and Mech to improve all the capabilities they offer, like helping you store more ammo in your inventory so you have more kinds of ammo to swap between.

