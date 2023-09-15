There are many ways to adjust your playstyle in Lies of P, whether it’s for countering specific enemies or simply to fit your own style better. Legion Arms, alongside weapons and grindstones, are one of those ways to customize your combat style.

There are eight of them in the game, and they all have very specific advantages for you. Overall, the best Legion Arm will change depending on several factors. There is your own personal style and how they suit it, as well as which level you’ll complete in Lies of P and which bosses you will fight off.

They all have their own weaknesses you can take advantage of, and versatility will be your best ally in that sense.

Here are the best Legion Arms in Lies of P.

Best Legion Arm in Lies of P

The Flamberge isn’t the best Legion Arm, but it has style. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First off, I definitely don’t advise keeping your base Legion Arm (the Left Arm of Steel). You should switch as soon as you have the opportunity, as it only has the effect of a melee attack instead of more strategic effects, and I felt like it left me struggling to defeat enemies.

As for the other Legion Arms, you should consider the rest of your gear when choosing which one is the best for you. You can combo them with your weapon to enhance their effects (like combining the Flamberge with the Fire Axe and its corresponding Grindstone to deal significant Burning damage).

When the enemy’s state is altered by your attacks (such as Burning), they receive additional damages of the same kind (Fire attacks in that example), so it can result in strong damage dealt in short amounts of time.

Other Legion Arms will help you tremendously in progressing through levels, but not so much with bosses, which is the case for the Puppet String. When enhanced, it’ll allow you to grab enemies, as well as dodge their next incoming attack and deal a special attack to them. But since you cannot grab major enemies, it won’t help you much compared to other Legion Arms in those encounters. The same can be said for Falcon Eyes, which will mostly be useful against Armored enemies.

Aegis

Aegis is a Legion Arm that allows you to block the next incoming attack with a special guard. When the opponents land a hit on you, an explosion will be triggered. You’ll be thrown a few steps back while dealing damage to the enemy.

When upgraded to the third level, you’ll also get a countercharge, which can be incredibly helpful in all kinds of situations. Unfortunately, you will have to progress far into the game to get it, so you’ll have to play without it for a while.

Pandemonium

Pandemonium might be the strongest Legion Arm among all the Status Affliction ones (Flamberge for Burning damage and Fulminis for Shock damage) because it’s less challenging to use than both others—at least, that was the case for me during my playthrough.

When using the Pandemonium Legion Arm in a fight, it will throw an acidic substance on the opponent, or form a pool on the ground that will deal damage to opponents who step on it. For this reason, it’s not used in melee, contrary to other Legion Arms, which offers you more space to act.

If your gear allows you to deal Fire damage (through the Fire Axe) or Shock damage (through the Electric Coil Stick), however, you might want to equip the corresponding Legion Arm instead. Since enemies who are afflicted by an effect receive additional damage from attacks of the same kind, those will feature stronger synergy.

How to upgrade Legion Arms in Lies of P?

After you save the first important NPC in the game, you’ll be sent to the Factory of Puppets, where you’ll find Vegnini. After you save him (and his butler), he will join the Krat Hotel and you’ll be able to upgrade your Legion Arms, as well as modify them using specific resources.

Vegnini’s tools will help you get stronger. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Legion Arms features three levels of enhancements. When upgrading them to the next one, you’ll gain either a new effect or a stronger version of the current one.

Each Legion Arm has three levels of upgrade. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upgrading Legion Arms will cost you Legion Calibers, with one more per level of upgrade. Those items are obtained through the game’s progression, whether it’s killing significant monsters, finding chests, or opening Trinity Vaults.

