Which LoL champion says ‘Ever been stabbed by a feather?’

League of Legends has multiple champions who use a variety of weapons. The funniest of them all is Jax who uses a lamp post to defeat enemies without mercy. Today’s Loldle voice line makes you wonder about the champion using feathers as a deadly weapon.

Yesterday’s Loldle was about Kha’Zix who is willing to destroy everything and consume everything for evolution. Today, we have someone who is doing everything in their power to protect their people with a little help from feathers.

If you can’t figure out the answer for the Feb. 18 LoLdle quote, we’ll give you a few hints before telling you which champion says “Ever been stabbed by a feather?” in League.

“Ever been stabbed by a feather?” LoL quote hints

Hint 1: This champion hit live servers in 2017.

This character was added to the game back in 2017. Her kit revolves around using feathers, and she’s intended to be played as an ADC. She is known for her sharp and rebellious personality, as she fights to restore the power of her people in her lands.

Hint 2: This champion is from Ionia.

Ionia as a region in Runeterra embodies a delicate balance between nature, spirituality, and martial arts. Multiple champions like Irelia, Kennen, Shen, Yasuo, and more belong to this region. Ionia was invaded by the Noxian army, but the people of the region were strong enough to hold them off.

More specifically, this champion is from Vastaya, an ancient and mystical race of beings deeply tied to the land of Ionia. The people here have a unique, animalistic appearance, often blending human and animal features. One of the characters from this region, Lest also appeared in Arcane as a side character. If you’re still looking for the answer, we have a final clue to help you get the right champion.

Hint 3: This champion has a carefree and impulsive partner.

This champion has a partner who specializes in the support role in the game, and they are a match made in heaven. They have a recall animation together, making the iconic duo base together and join each other during the animation. This feature is unique to the champion and her partner.

Feb. 18 LoLdle answer

Answer: The champion who says, “Ever been stabbed by a feather?” is the rebel, Xayah.

Xayah never leaves Rakan’s side. Image via Riot Games

Once a carefree child who admired her people’s ancient traditions, Xayah became disillusioned when she saw the Vastaya losing their connection to magic due to human interference. She took it upon herself to fight back as a revolutionary from Ionia with her trusty partner Rakan to strike swiftly and mercilessly against those who threatened her kind.

Xayah’s fighting style is all about throwing enchanted feathers that can pierce enemies and be recalled for devastating damage, giving context to her “Ever been stabbed by a feather?” voiceline. That’s her way of warning others to never underestimate her and her feathers.

Did you guess Xayah correctly in a few hints? Let us know in the comments below!

