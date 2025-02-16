Which LoL champion says ‘If I eat you, will I learn how to die?’?

While most of the regions in League of Legends have a lovely civilization, one in particular does not. They aim to take over the whole Runeterra—and no, it’s not Noxus. Today’s Loldle voice line makes you find one of these scary-looking creatures driven by corruption.

Yesterday’s Loldle was about figuring out about Dr. Mundo running in the lanes of Zaun, and today you have a much more sophisticated champion in your hand who loves to get his hands dirty in the fights to become the biggest fighter in Runeterra.

If you can’t find the answer for the Feb. 17 LoLdle quote, we’ll give you a few hints before telling you which champion says, “If I eat you, will I learn how to die?” in the game.

“If I eat you, will I learn how to die?” LoL quote hints

Hint 1: This champion hit live servers in 2011.

The champion was released in 2011 and it did not receive any significant rework throughout the years. The character’s name also did not come up in polls for a VGU/ASU update, so its abilities still hold up by today’s standards in League.

Hint 2: This champion is from Void.

The champion is from the Void, known for its corrupted creatures. It is intended to be played in the jungle as its stealth helps kill enemies efficiently. While other Void characters often have complex goals, this jungler is always dependent on his instincts to win him the fights.

Here’s a bonus hint. This champion also shares a special rivalry with Renger, the apex predator, and there are only a few living characters who dare to challenge him.

Hint 3: This champion can evolve his abilities.

Before thinking this refers to Viktor’s Glorious Evolution, it does not. After reaching a few levels in the matches, this champion has the option to make his abilities stronger, making him a great threat in the late game. This ability is a straight reference to his lore.

Feb. 17 LoLdle answer

Answer: The champion who says, “If I eat you, will I learn how to die?” is the Voidreaver, Kha’Zix.

He does especially well against solitary enemies. Image via Riot Games

Kha’Zix is a terrifying Void-born predator that embodies evolution itself. As he hunted and devoured living beings, he evolved new adaptations like razor-sharp claws, flying using its wings, and other features to counter stronger foes. Its goal isn’t just survival—it’s perfection through adaptation, becoming the apex predator.

His voice lines also suggest a sinister intelligence that ponders concepts like fear and death. The voice line “If I eat you, will I learn how to die?” shows that Kha’Zix doesn’t understand the concept of mortality. To him, existence is just an endless cycle of evolution and killing the prey.

How many hints did you take to guess Kha’Zix? Let us know in the comments below!

