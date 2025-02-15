Which LoL champion says ‘Patient! Why you out of bed?’?

With so many skirmishes in League of Legends’ Summoner’s Rift, there are bound to be a few casualties. Luckily, Today’s LoLdle voice line tasks you to find a champion who is proficient with medical equipment and takes care of his patients.

Yesterday’s Loldle was all about the Noxian assassin Talon, and today, you have to find a homicidal purple-colored champion who wants to make every patient happy by fixing them.

If you can’t think of the answer for the Feb. 16 LoLdle quote, we’ll give you a few hints before telling you which champion says “Patient! Why you out of bed?,” in the game.

“Patient! Why you out of bed?” LoL quote hints

Hint 1: This champion hit live servers in 2009.

This champion is as old as League itself, and received a major rework in 2021, which preserved his identity as a self-healing tank who excels in being a frontline for the team. His appearance was completely changed as well, a makeover that brought him closer to the current quality of champion designs.

Hint 2: This champion is from Zaun.

While the champion does not appear in Arcane, it would have definitely been familiar with Singed and Viktor in the lanes of Zaun, as he was once a patient of Zaun’s most infamous asylum, and the effects show in his character as well.

If you still can’t get closer to the answer, we have a final clue to push you in the right direction.

Hint 3: This champion uses a meat cleaver.

This champion uses a signature meat cleaver to deal poke damage to enemies in League, which also slows down the affected opponents.

Feb. 16 LoLdle answer

Answer: The champion who says, “Patient! Why you out of bed?” is the Madman of Zaun, Dr. Mundo.

Dr. Mundo is here to fix you permanently. Image via Riot Games

Dr. Mundo is a chaotic, pain-immune brute who believes he’s a doctor, but he doesn’t have any qualifications. After being subjected to horrific treatments in an asylum in Zaun, something inside him snapped. He brings out Zaun’s lawless experimentation culture where scientists push their boundaries without consequences. While people like Singed and Viktor work for humanity’s future, Dr. Mundo doesn’t care about all that.

The champion’s voice line “Patient! Why you out of bed?” shows his unhinged personality. Since his lore establishes that he took over an asylum in Zaun after going mad, he likely still sees anyone he encounters as one of his former “patients” who needs to be kept under his care—which usually means violent, nonsensical medical procedures, which result in their deaths.

Did you get Dr. Mundo in your first few guesses? Let us know in the comments below!

