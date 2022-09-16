Where to watch 2022 League of Legends World Championship in different languages

This October, the 2022 League of Legends World Championship will bring together fans from around the globe as they root for their favorite teams in one of the biggest esports events of the year.
There are many different regions to support, whether you want to fly the flag for Korea’s bastions of legacy, the defending champions of China, Europe’s fiery young guns, the veteran stars of North America, or the multiple different dark horse candidates throughout the 24 teams attending.
So many different nations are stepping on stage, and with that comes many followers who speak a plethora of different languages. The main broadcast on Riot Games’ official channels is primarily in English, but for those looking to catch the action in their own tongue, the tournament will be featured in 17 different languages over 22 broadcast partners.
Here are all of the different channels where you can watch Worlds 2022, along with the different regions they’ll be featured in.
|Broadcaster
|Language/Country
|Links
|Riot Games
|English
|Twitch
YouTube
|OTP
|France
|Twitch
|Summoner’s Inn
|Germany
|Twitch
YouTube
|PG Esports
|Italy
|Twitch
|LVP Spain
|Spain
|Twitch
|Polsat Games
|Poland
|Twitch
YouTube
|Riot Games Korea
|South Korea
|Twitch
AfreecaTV
|Riot Games Brazil
|Brazil
|Twitch
YouTube
Nimo TV
|Esport1
|Hungary
|Twitch
YouTube
|Riot Games Japan
|Japan
|Twitch
|Riot Games Latin America
|South America
|Twitch
YouTube
Trovo
|TV Azteca Esports
|Mexico
|Twitch
YouTube
|Riot Games Taiwan
|Taiwan
|Twitch
YouTube
|Riot Games Hong Kong
|Hong Kong
|Twitch
YouTube
|Riot Games Thailand
|Thailand
|Twitch
YouTube
|Riot Games Turkey
|Turkey
|Twitch
YouTube
Nimo TV
|VETV7 ESPORTS
|Vietnam
|YouTube
|NaverTV
|South Korea
|NaverTV
|Tencent
|China
|Tencent
|bilibili
|China
|bilibili
|Douyu
|China
|Douyu
|Huya
|China
|Huya
For those looking to earn some rewards while watching the games, fans can head over to the official LoL Esports streaming platform, where every broadcast partner is available for choice through Riot’s special player. League players can also log into the website so that they are eligible for drops during broadcast days.
Worlds 2022 will begin on Thursday, Sept. 29 with the play-in stage and will continue until one team stands among the rest at the finals on Saturday, Nov. 5. Buckle in and prepare yourself because this year’s tournament promises to be one to remember.