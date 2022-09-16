Where to watch 2022 League of Legends World Championship in different languages

This October, the 2022 League of Legends World Championship will bring together fans from around the globe as they root for their favorite teams in one of the biggest esports events of the year.

There are many different regions to support, whether you want to fly the flag for Korea’s bastions of legacy, the defending champions of China, Europe’s fiery young guns, the veteran stars of North America, or the multiple different dark horse candidates throughout the 24 teams attending.

So many different nations are stepping on stage, and with that comes many followers who speak a plethora of different languages. The main broadcast on Riot Games’ official channels is primarily in English, but for those looking to catch the action in their own tongue, the tournament will be featured in 17 different languages over 22 broadcast partners.

Here are all of the different channels where you can watch Worlds 2022, along with the different regions they’ll be featured in.

Broadcaster Language/Country Links Riot Games English Twitch

YouTube OTP France Twitch Summoner’s Inn Germany Twitch

YouTube PG Esports Italy Twitch LVP Spain Spain Twitch Polsat Games Poland Twitch

YouTube Riot Games Korea South Korea Twitch

AfreecaTV Riot Games Brazil Brazil Twitch

YouTube

Nimo TV Esport1 Hungary Twitch

YouTube Riot Games Japan Japan Twitch Riot Games Latin America South America Twitch

YouTube

Trovo TV Azteca Esports Mexico Twitch

YouTube Riot Games Taiwan Taiwan Twitch

YouTube Riot Games Hong Kong Hong Kong Twitch

YouTube Riot Games Thailand Thailand Twitch

YouTube Riot Games Turkey Turkey Twitch

YouTube

Nimo TV VETV7 ESPORTS Vietnam YouTube NaverTV South Korea NaverTV Tencent China Tencent bilibili China bilibili Douyu China Douyu Huya China Huya

For those looking to earn some rewards while watching the games, fans can head over to the official LoL Esports streaming platform, where every broadcast partner is available for choice through Riot’s special player. League players can also log into the website so that they are eligible for drops during broadcast days.

Worlds 2022 will begin on Thursday, Sept. 29 with the play-in stage and will continue until one team stands among the rest at the finals on Saturday, Nov. 5. Buckle in and prepare yourself because this year’s tournament promises to be one to remember.