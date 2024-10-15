Which LoL champion says ‘Fear my sting’?

There are some days when the League of Legends champion is so obvious from their voice line that the daily Loldle grind becomes a piece of cake to solve. However, if the quote troubles you, we’ve got you covered.

Who says, ‘Fear my sting’ in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on Oct. 15 is, “Fear my sting”. The League champion who mentions this line is Skarner. The voice line was also a part of Loldle back on June 21.

Sharp claws. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The “Sting” part of the clue definitely points toward Skarner as there aren’t many champions who rely on their sting to damage enemies. Some champions that come close to using a sting are Cho’Gath and Elise but they don’t have voice lines pointing their sting. Teemo does have a voice line relating to his sting which refers to his poison dart’s effects.

The Primordial Sovereign is one of the founding members of its ruling caste, the Yun Tal located in Ixtal. Skarner stays in a self-isolation chamber to anticipate threats to Ixtal by feeling the vibrations as the city of Ixtal in Runeterra is hidden from the other regions due to its lush vegetation. However, the isolation makes Skarner paranoid where he’d do anything to protect his homeland from foreign threats.

According to U.GG, the League stat tracking website paints a gloomy picture of Skarner who is currently having a terrible time in the jungle. The bracken has a pick rate of 3.4 percent and a ban rate of 5.7 percent. He has nerfed four times after his VGU which changed his abilities and lore to fit the current standards.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy