June continues to be a relatively straightforward month for the daily LoLdle quote. Today’s puzzle featured another extremely short voice line most League of Legends players shouldn’t have much trouble figuring out quickly.

Who says “Fear my sting” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on June 21 is “Fear my sting.” The League champion who says this voice line is Skarner.

CaptainFlowers would be proud (maybe?). Screenshot by Dot Esports

There aren’t many words to work with in today’s quote, but “sting” should be the one that jumps out to you. And when I read “sting,” the first champ that came to mind was Skarner.

Skarner is a Brackern, which is a League species of scorpion. So, naturally, Skarner has a stinger (or a few, especially after his rework) you should fear.

I’ve only played a few games of pre-reworked Skarner over the years, but I’ve yet to try out the champ since his update. I did, however, play with a Skarner support in ranked tonight, and it (surprisingly) went a lot better than I expected.

Regardless of your playing experience with this champ, I feel like quickly solving today’s LoLdle quote shouldn’t be too difficult if you briefly think about which champion would talk about having a sting you should fear. But if you do get stuck, the audio clue might not be as useful this time around due to Skarner’s recent VGU.

Now, I’m only wondering one thing: How quickly would CaptainFlowers solve this LoLdle quote?

