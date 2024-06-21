Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Faker sitting on the throne in the Hall of Legends, with a penguin by his side.
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Which LoL champion says ‘Fear my sting’?

Another relatively easy one.
Image of Justin Binkowski
Justin Binkowski
|
Published: Jun 21, 2024 01:21 am

June continues to be a relatively straightforward month for the daily LoLdle quote. Today’s puzzle featured another extremely short voice line most League of Legends players shouldn’t have much trouble figuring out quickly.

Recommended Videos

Who says “Fear my sting” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on June 21 is “Fear my sting.” The League champion who says this voice line is Skarner.

Screenshot of the LoLdle quote answer on June 21, 2024.
CaptainFlowers would be proud (maybe?). Screenshot by Dot Esports

There aren’t many words to work with in today’s quote, but “sting” should be the one that jumps out to you. And when I read “sting,” the first champ that came to mind was Skarner.

Skarner is a Brackern, which is a League species of scorpion. So, naturally, Skarner has a stinger (or a few, especially after his rework) you should fear.

I’ve only played a few games of pre-reworked Skarner over the years, but I’ve yet to try out the champ since his update. I did, however, play with a Skarner support in ranked tonight, and it (surprisingly) went a lot better than I expected.

Regardless of your playing experience with this champ, I feel like quickly solving today’s LoLdle quote shouldn’t be too difficult if you briefly think about which champion would talk about having a sting you should fear. But if you do get stuck, the audio clue might not be as useful this time around due to Skarner’s recent VGU.

Now, I’m only wondering one thing: How quickly would CaptainFlowers solve this LoLdle quote?

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Justin Binkowski
Justin Binkowski
Dot Esports Editor. I primarily play, watch, and write about Call of Duty but can also occasionally be found feeding the enemy ADC in League of Legends. I have been following competitive Call of Duty since 2011 and writing about it since 2015.
twitter