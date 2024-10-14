Which LoL champion says, ‘I’m up to snuff, and gots me an ace machine!’?

If there is one League of Legends champion select line that always confuses me, it’s definitely this one. So, if you’re like me and can’t figure out which champion says this line, we’ve got you covered.

Who says, ‘I’m up to snuff, and gots me an ace machine!’ in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on Oct. 14 is, “I’m up to snuff, and gots me an ace machine!” The League champion who says this line is Corki.

Glorious Mustache. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I never really understood what Corki says during champion select, but reading the first part of the quote makes sense. Corki is always ready for action, which gives hints to his quirky character. The second part of the quote, “Ace machine,” also refers to the customized plane he uses to fight enemies.

The Daring Bombardier from Piltover thrives on dogfights and takes his squadron, the Screaming Yipsnakes, to the sky to protect the onlookers. Just like any other Yordle, he comes from Bandle City, where he formed the backbone of the Expeditionary Force.

According to U.GG, the League stat tracking website, Corki is currently struggling. His pick rate and ban rate are less than one percent. His abysmal win rate in the current patch also stands at just 43 percent, making him one of the worst picks you can use in the mid-lane against other bruisers or tanks.

At his peak, Corki is amazing at dealing damage to shred through the enemies, and he scales well into the late with his explosive power. Occasionally, he can also collect the package from the base, where he has enhanced strength and mobility, and he can use his superior acrobatic skills to put enemies in place.

