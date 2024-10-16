Which LoL champion says ‘The smell of powder sets my blood to boil’?

Some League of Legends champions are amazing at taunting their opponents using their voice lines and gunpowder to blow away enemy ships, making the daily Loldle easy to solve. But if you’re finding today’s Loldle difficult, we’re here to give you the answer.

Who says, ‘The smell of powder sets my blood to boil’ in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on Oct. 16 is, “The smell of powder sets my blood to boil.” The League champion who says this line is Gangplank. The quote is a part of one of the taunts that Gangplank uses to enrage his enemies.

It’s the vengeful pirate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While gunpowder in the quote could also remind you of champions like Graves or Jinx, the orange-eating pirate Gangplank uses barrels of gunpowder in League to set up the perfect chain of attacks to take down enemies. Also, the “blood to boil” part of the clue suggests his aggressive nature. He’s vengeful and looking to take over Bilgewater.

The Saltwater Scourge rocks a pistol, cutlass, and several barrels of gunpowder, and he uses them to rule the port city of Bilgewater. He’d do anything in his power to keep his rule in the city rather than hand over the power to people like Miss Fortune.

According to U.GG, the League stat tracking shows that Gangplank has definitely seen better days. The pirate has a low pick rate of 2.3 percent and a ban rate of one percent as a top laner in the current patch. Most of the lower play rate can be attributed to his high skill ceiling and lower early-game potency compared to other top lane champions in the meta.

Gangplank thrives on scaling to the late game and uses his barrels to deal damage from a distance. While he isn’t the best at dueling, his global ultimate is a great tool to turn the tides of a losing battle or zone enemies off an objective on the Summoner’s Rift.

